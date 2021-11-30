UK Competition Watchdog Orders Facebook Owner to Sell Giphy Gifs Website | Meta





Facebook’s parent company Meta has been ordered by the UK competition watchdog to sell gif-making site Giphy, the first time the regulator has decided to block a deal struck by one. of the giants of Silicon Valley. The Competition and Markets Authority, which tentatively ruled in August that a massive sell-off was the only way to resolve competition concerns, said the move would protect millions of social media users and prevent Facebook from d ” increase its significant power in social media. The CMA launched an investigation last year into Metas’ takeover of Giphy for $ 400 million ($ 290 million), the largest provider of animated gifs for social networks such as Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter, after identified competition concerns. The regulator said Meta could cut the supply of gifs to its competitors, or ask them for more user data in order to continue using Giphy. The CMA said a takeover would also eliminate a potential competitor from the UK’s $ 7 billion display advertising market, where Facebook is the largest player accounting for around half of the market. The CMA said it was of particular concern that Facebook had terminated advertising services for Giphys, which the company was set to expand, at the time of the merger. By forcing Facebook to sell Giphy, we are protecting millions of social media users and promoting competition and innovation in digital advertising, said Stuart McIntosh, chairman of the independent investigation group that conducted the in-depth investigation of the CMA on the agreement. Without action, it will also allow Facebook to further increase its significant market power in social media, controlling competitor access to Giphy gifs. Meta, which plans to appeal the decision, said the deal would be good for Giphy, consumers and businesses. We don’t agree with that decision, a Meta spokesperson said. We review the decision and consider all options, including the appeal. Consumers and Giphy are doing better with the support of our infrastructure, talents and resources. Together, Meta and Giphy would make the Giphys product better for the millions of people, businesses, developers and partners in the UK and around the world who use Giphy every day, providing more choice for everyone. Responding to the CMA’s tentative findings in August, which indicated that a sale of Giphy was the only option, it accused the UK regulator of committing to too much extraterritorial reach. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk Meta said at the time that blocking the deal to buy Giphy, which is based in New York and has no UK operations, would send a scary message to start-ups: don’t start new businesses. because you will not be able to sell them. The CMA and Meta were at loggerheads throughout the investigation process. In October, the CMA fined Meta $ 50.5 million for deliberately refusing to provide information proving it was following an order to separate Giphys’ activities from Facebook during the period of investigation. This should serve as a warning to any company that thinks it is above the law, said Joel Bamford, director of mergers at CMA at the time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/nov/30/uk-competition-watchdog-orders-meta-to-sell-gif-website-giphy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos