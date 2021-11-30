Pre-market stocks: Wall Street wonders if Omicron could be good for the markets





But what if the variant turns out not to be so bad for the markets and the economy? This is a view tentatively sought by some on Wall Street.

Much more scientific data is clearly needed before any conclusions can be drawn. But some investors are pointing to the possibility that Omicron could cause milder disease than the Delta variant, which caused an increase in global cases earlier this year. This could generate a positive result for stocks, they argue.

“A thought. Although it is too early to have definitive data, the first data reported suggests that the Omicron virus causes” mild to moderate “(less severe) symptoms and is more transmissible,” said Bill Ackman, billionaire hedge funds. tweeted during the weekend. “If this turns out to be true, it is bullish and not bearish for [stock] markets. “

And he is not the only one to spot a potential “advantage”. A team of Goldman Sachs strategists looked at four scenarios for the economy. One of them is based on the probability that “Omicron is slightly more transmissible but causes much less severe disease”. This could boost global growth as restrictions are relaxed and facilitate a faster fall in inflation. The investment bank said it would not make any Omicron-related changes to its economic forecast “until the likelihood of these scenarios has become a little clearer.” It also included two scenarios in which the effects of the Omicron variant are negative. A big caveat: Wall Street analysts are not infectious disease specialists. Dr Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical Association and one of the doctors treating patients with the Omicron variant, told CNN on Tuesday that the majority of cases of the variant she saw were mild, but that this is just the beginning. The World Health Organization, for its part, has ruled Omicron a “worrying variant” and said that “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection”. Scientists point out that it could be weeks before we have answers to three important questions: Do Omicron mutations make it more transmissible? Is it more serious or fatal than the other variants? And is it more resistant to vaccines? But the range of calls dotting the buy, sell, do nothing investment community underscores the depth of uncertainty the markets are currently facing. This will make stocks exceptionally sensitive to news in the days and weeks to come. See here: Markets are step back again tuesday following a warning from Moderna CEO that current vaccines will struggle with Omicron. It’s far from definitive, but for investors, it’s a security to trade on. “There are no people, I think, where [the effectiveness] it’s the same level … we had with [the] Delta [variant]”Stéphane Bancel said in a Financial Times interview published Tuesday.” I think it’s going to be a significant drop. I don’t know how much because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to … tell me, “It’s not going to be good.” “ Jack Dorsey steps down as CEO of Twitter Twitter TWTR For years, Jack Dorsey has been the public face of, taking him through the controversies of the Trump years and criticism of social networks. Now he is withdrawing. On Monday, the company announced that Dorsey, who co-founded Twitter, would be stepping down, effective immediately, and handing over the reins to Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s chief technology officer. “I have decided to quit Twitter because I think the company is ready to leave its founders,” Dorsey said in a statement. “My confidence in Parag as CEO of Twitter runs deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I am deeply grateful for his skills, his heart and his soul.” Dorsey told employees the decision to leave was hers and was “difficult”. Remember: Dorsey returned to the role of CEO in 2015 to help turn around social media activity. During his tenure, Twitter achieved profitability, released its $ 1 billion first quarter, and began testing and releasing a wide range of features to attract users. But like its peers, Twitter has also faced the challenge of moderating content, as well as increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and the public, notes my CNN Business colleague Brian Fung. Although much smaller than rivals like Facebook, Twitter has been at the center of debates over the responsibilities of social media platforms to tackle hate speech, violent rhetoric and disinformation on their sites. Dorsey had to deal with these issues while also being CEO of Square, the payments company he co-founded. Activist hedge fund Elliott Management pushed for changes, including possibly the removal of Dorsey, as late as last year, but he survived the reshuffle offer. Investor perspective: Shares of Twitter have gained more than 30% between the start of 2015 and the close on Friday. They ended Monday down 2.7%. Facebook owner Meta ordered to sell Giphy Meta FB has been ordered to unwind its recent acquisition of Giphy by regulators worried about the deal’s impact on competitors, a blow to the owner of Facebook and a warning to Big Tech as the industry faces antitrust scrutiny. The latest: The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that Meta’s control of the popular search engine for short looping videos and GIF animations would reduce competition between social media platforms and had already eliminated a potential rival in the advertising market, my company CNN reports colleague Mark Thompson. Facebook, as Meta was then known, bought Giphy, apparently for $ 400 million, in 2020. It intended to integrate the service with Instagram, which would make it easier for people to find GIFs relevant to their stories. and their direct messages. In its announcement of the deal, Facebook pledged to grant third parties the same level of access to Giphy’s content as before. Less than a month after announcing the acquisition, however, the CMA said it was reviewing it. In its first findings published in August, the regulator said Facebook’s control over Giphy could allow it to cut off other social media sites’ access to GIFs. Giphy’s services currently integrate with platforms such as Twitter, Snapchat, Apple’s iMessage, and Slack. Meta said on Tuesday she disagreed with the CMA and was considering “all options, including the appeal.” Why it matters: While far from being the biggest deal Meta has ever made, the Giphy acquisition is the company’s first large-scale deal that government officials have attempted to untie. Is this the harbinger of more aggressive action to come? Following Selling power CRM announces its profits after the US markets close. Also today : U.S. consumer confidence data for November is released at 10 a.m. ET.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. ET. Coming tomorrow: Day two of Powell and Yellen’s testimony to Congress, this time to the House Financial Services Committee.

