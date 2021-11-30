Dow, S&P 500 Slip As Omicron Concerns Grow After Vaccine Warning





A Wall Street sign is visible in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, New York, United States, July 19, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

Travel, energy and banking drive market downturns

Indices: Dow down 0.64%, S&P down 0.30%, Nasdaq up 0.19% Nov. 30 (Reuters) – The Dow Jones and S&P 500 slipped Tuesday after a warning from the chief executive of vaccine maker Moderna over the effectiveness of COVID-19 shots against the Omicron variant hammered travel, energy stocks and banking. Global stock markets fell as Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel also told the Financial Times that it was likely the current vaccine crop would need to be changed. Read more Adding to fears, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) said its treatment with COVID-19 antibodies and other similar drugs may be less effective against the Omicron variant. Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now U.S. stocks rebounded on Monday after Friday’s sell-off as investors hoped Omicron wouldn’t lead to lockdowns after assurances from U.S. President Joe Biden. Read more “The old adage that markets hate uncertainty couldn’t be truer and it’s going to clash with another well-known force, investors’ love for dips,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “This false price action could become a regular feature over the next two weeks as information about the variant spreads… for now, markets will remain very sensitive to indications that vaccines may not protect us from this. winter as much as we hoped. “ Seven of S&P’s top 11 sectors were down in early trading, with energy (.SPNY) and financials (.SPSY) falling more than 1% each. Banks (.SPXBK) fell 1.4%, following lower Treasury yields as safe-haven demand kept bond purchases high. Travel and leisure stocks fell, with the S&P 1500 Airlines (.SPCOMAIR) and S&P 1500 Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure (.SPCOMHRL) indices each sliding 1.4%. The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (.RUT) also fell 0.7%. Uncertainty over the new variant of the coronavirus has raised new alarms as supply chain bottlenecks weigh on economic recovery and central banks around the world consider a return to pre-pandemic monetary policy to deal with soaring inflation. At 10:11 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 223.55 points, or 0.64%, to 34,912.39, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 13.84 points, or 0.30%, to 4,641.43. The Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) rose 29.75 points, or 0.19%, to 15,812.57, driven by gains from Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and from Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his prepared remarks ahead of testimony before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, said he continues to expect inflation to drop. over the next year, but warned that the new variant of the coronavirus blurs the outlook and that prices could continue to rise longer than previously thought. Read more Meanwhile, the data showed a reading on consumer confidence below expectations in November. Falling issues outnumbered advances for a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.58-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P Index recorded five new 52-week highs and 17 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 226 new lows. Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

