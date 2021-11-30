Local Bounti to Ring New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell on December 3 | national news





HAMILTON, Mont., November 30, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) (Local Bounti), a revolutionary American indoor agriculture company, today announced that company executives will ring the opening bell for the Stock Exchange from New York (NYSE) on Friday, December 3, 2021, to commemorate the company’s recent debut on the NYSE. The ceremony will be led by the Co-CEOs, Craig hurlbert and Travis Joyner and financial director Kathleen valiasek. “We are honored to be part of such a well-established tradition as we celebrate the close of our business combination and our recent listing on the NYSE,” said Craig hurlbert, co-CEO of Local Bounti. “This milestone is a testament to our mission to provide sustainably grown food that has a fraction of the land and water footprint of traditional agriculture. From our humble beginnings in 2018, I have been incredibly proud of our team’s success and look forward to continuing to deliver on our plans to become a leader in the AgTech space as a NYSE listed company. “ About Local Bounti Local Bounti is a leading Environmentally Controlled Agriculture (CEA) company redefining conversion efficiency and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for indoor farming. Local Bounti operates a state-of-the-art indoor grow facility in Hamilton, Montana, a few hours’ drive from its commercial and catering partners. Reaching retail shelves in record time after harvest, local Bounti produce is superior in taste and quality compared to traditional green vegetables grown in the field. Local Bounti’s USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP Plus +) and Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) products are sustainably grown using proprietary technology 365 days a year, no pesticides or herbicides , and using 90% less soil and 90% less water than conventional outdoor growing methods. With a mission to “bring our farm to your kitchen in as few miles of food as possible”, Local Bounti disrupts the cultivation and delivery of produce. Local Bounti is also committed to making meaningful connections and giving back to each of the communities it serves. To learn more, visit localbounti.com or follow the company on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “feel”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”. “,” Projects “,” intends to “,” should be “, or the negative of these terms, or any other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this document due to many factors, including , but not limited to: the ability of Local Bounti to generate income; the risk that Local Bounti may never achieve or maintain profitability; the risk that Local Bounti will fail to effectively manage its future growth; the risk that Local Bounti will not be able to raise the necessary additional capital when needed on acceptable terms, if at all; Local Bounti the ability to build additional facilities; reliance on third parties for construction, delays in material delivery and supply chains, and fluctuating material prices; the ability of Local Bounti to reduce the cost of goods sold over time; potential for damage or problems with Local Bounti’s CEA installations; the ability of Local Bounti to attract and retain qualified employees; Bounti’s local capacity to develop and maintain its brand; Local Bounti’s ability to maintain its corporate culture or focus on its vision as it grows; the ability of Local Bounti to execute its growth strategy; the risks of diseases and pests destroying crops; Local Bounti’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive health food market; Local Bounti’s ability to defend itself against intellectual property infringement claims; changes in the preferences, perception and consumption patterns of consumers in the food industry; the demand for lettuce, cilantro, basil and other green vegetables and herbs is subject to seasonal fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties noted from time to time, including those under “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Local Bounti’s current report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on November 24, 2021, as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and other reports and documents that Local Bounti files from time to time with the SEC. Local Bounti cautions that the above list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Local Bounti does not undertake or accept any obligation or commitment to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances upon which such statement is based. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/local-bounti-to-ring-opening-bell-on-the-new-york-stock-exchange-on-december-3rd-301433533.html SOURCE Local Bounti

