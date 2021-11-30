Come By Chance refinery sold to become biofuel operation by mid-2022

The Come by Chance oil refinery has been sold to Cresta Fund Management. (SRC)

The Come By Chance refinery in the Netherlands has been sold to a US-based private equity firm.

Cresta Fund Management has purchased a majority stake in the shutdown refinery and plans to convert the plant to manufacture aviation fuel and diesel from used cooking oil, corn oil and animal fat .

The company also renamed the plant, which will operate as Braya Renewable Fuels.

“The refinery is an important asset to Newfoundland and Labrador, for the jobs it provides directly and indirectly to local communities, the region and even the entire province,” Premier Andrew Furey said at the meeting. ‘a press conference on Tuesday.

Among his commitments to the refinery, Cresta will be required to maintain employment equal to a minimum of 200 full-time positions, less than the 335 workers represented by United Steelworkers local 9316.

In mid-June, oil refinery workers voted 96 percent in favor of a new collective agreement between the union and the former group of owners Silverpeak.

Silverpeak will remain on board with a minority stake in the refinery and continue to lead marketing.

The refinery will be profitable on day 1: Cresta

In July, North Atlantic Refining Limited Partnership and Crestar reached an agreement in principle for the sale.

Cresta says initial production capacity will be 14,000 barrels per day and hopes the operation will be operational by mid-2022.

In a press release, Cresta said the company would have the ability to grow and adapt by modifying the refinery to increase total capacity to 35,000 barrels per day and extend “feedstock flexibility”.

Kaushik Amin, a partner of Silverpeak, said $ 400 million has been invested in the first phase of the project, with the potential for millions more in future phases.

Kaushik Amin, partner at Silverpeak, says the conversion has already started. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

The fuel produced at the refinery will be exported out of the province, which means that the fuel will still have to be imported to the island of Newfoundland. There are no immediate plans to phase out the additional five cents per liter charged by the Public Utilities Board to cover import expenses, officials said.

Jim Stump, a representative from Cresta who will be responsible for implementing the project, said renewable diesel is expensive to produce, but is profitable due to a “mix of incentives” in companies. places like California.

“We will make money on start day,” he said.

Amin said construction has already started and the company plans to start operations in August.

Province caps environmental compensation

Provincial taxpayers assumed some of a refinery’s pre-existing environmental responsibilities seven years ago, when new owners bought the operation. With another sale pending, the province is once again invited to play a role, albeit a smaller one.

The province was previously at the mercy of $ 34 million to $ 269 million in possible environmental cleanup costs over the 10-year period from 2014 to 2024.

Under the new deal, the province extends environmental compensation until 2031, but is only responsible for contamination that occurred before Cresta acquired the refinery and put a cap of $ 180 million.

Any cleanup the province will have to pay for will likely be revealed in the new environmental site assessment scheduled over the next 18 months.

The environmental compensation requires the province to pay up to $ 150 million for the clean-up of any contamination that arose through November 2014, and up to $ 30 million for any contamination that arose from December 2014 to October 2021.

“Taxpayers should be happy that we now have a cap on this,” Energy Minister Andrew Parsons said on Tuesday.

Environmental unknowns

Amin said the refinery will be one of the largest such biofuel operations in the world.

The refinery will produce renewable diesel, a type of fuel molecularly identical to diesel, but made from raw materials rather than crude oil.

Stump said the refinery will produce significantly fewer emissions, although he did not specify the environmental impact of the refinery. He said the refinery will be more environmentally friendly after its conversion, as it will have less equipment and the raw materials will not emit nitrogen and sulfur products.

Jim Stump, a representative of US private equity firm Cresta, will oversee the implementation of the project, which is expected to begin operations in August. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Although renewable diesel comes from renewable sources, it still releases carbon emissions just like regular diesel.

There are other environmental concerns that come with the refinery; some of its oil tank inspections are out of date or their status is “unknown” to the province.

Amin said the company was in the process of repairing the tanks, and Stump said any tanks that were not inspected will be inspected before operations begin in August.

In 2014, Silverpeak promised to “immediately” repair Tank 106, the roof of which had partially collapsed, with mud inside. Stump and Amin didn’t say what the plan was for this tank.

“It’s an ongoing process,” Amin said.

Amin also did not make a commitment to publish the environmental assessment due within 18 months of the purchase by Cresta.

“We are a private company, so we have to make sure that everyone respects the private nature of the company,” he said.

A previous valuation, due 18 months after the purchase of the refinery by Silverpeak in 2014, has never been completed.

Read more about CBC Newfoundland and Labrador