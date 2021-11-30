Business
Will we need a new COVID-19 vaccine for omicron? Experts intervene
Drugmakers are rushing to develop new vaccines to target the omicron variant, a strain of coronavirus that has mutations suggesting it could escape immunity provided by vaccination or natural infection.
Moderna’s chief medical officer Dr Paul Burton said in an interview with NBC News Nows Hallie Jackson Now on Monday that the company had already started work on a version of its vaccine to combat the new variant. Pfizer and BioNTech said they could develop an omicron-specific vaccine within six weeks and ship the initial batches within 100 days if needed. Johnson & Johnson also saidhe is pursuing a modified vaccineand will advance it as needed.
However, it is not clear whether a new vaccine will even be needed.
Previously in development shots and clinical trials for other variants, including beta and delta, were subsequently found to be unnecessary because existing vaccines proved to be very effective or the strain in question simply fizzled out, said John Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology. at Weill Cornell Medical College.
The delta variant, for example, remains the most contagious version of the virus, he said, but vaccines have always been shown to offer protection against it.
AStudy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, released in September, found that when the delta variant became dominant in the summer, unvaccinated people were 4 times more likely to be infected, 10 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 , compared to vaccinated individuals.
In other words, existing vaccines have worked against the delta variant.
So there was no need to manufacture and deploy a Delta-specific vaccine variant at the time, Moore said. It’s a huge, I mean, a huge investment, when you have to make new products and get them vetted by the FDA, even if it’s on a fast track, he said, referring to the Food and Drug Administration.
The beta variant, first identified in South Africa, was another strain also considered to require an updated version of the vaccine. Indeed, the existing vaccines were significantly less protective against beta infection, but the variant never spread widely in North America, Europe and other parts of the world as did delta, did he declare. It might have been necessary to develop a plan for the beta, but the variant has not taken off, he added.
This is the unknown key for omicron, Moore said. Is omicron going to be like a beta and not surpass delta and disappear or will it be a super version of delta and something we really need to be concerned about?
Whether or not to deploy a new vaccine depends on a significant number of unknowns that will emerge in the coming weeks, he said.
TheWorld Health Organizationsaid last week that preliminary evidence suggested increased risk of re-infectionwith this variant, compared to other worrying variants. The new strain also has mutations associated with higher transmissibility and potentially reduced antibody protection, he said.
Jerica Pitts, spokesperson for Pfizer, said none of the previous variants have escaped the protection of their vaccine in laboratory studies or real-world observations. Considering asking the FDA to clear a new vaccine, the company said it must first understand that it can neutralize the variant in lab studies.
The company said it also needs to see if omicron can supplant delta outside of thecurrent hot spot in South Africaor if its rapid spread in the country is an isolated case.
Dr Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University in New York, said if health officials saw a significant increase in the number of vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19, there would be good reasons to launch a specific vaccine to a variant.
But it’s not yet clear, he wrote in an email. There is no actual data available, just guesswork based on the sequence’s reporting rates, which are increasing quite rapidly, andvirus datawith related mutations.
Even if the vaccines take a hit against omicron, Moore said, the chances of a variant wiping out all vaccine immunity are very, very, very slim.
If there is the worst case scenario, you would expect to see more infections in those vaccinated, but you wouldn’t expect to see a massive increase in deaths as there would still be some protective immunity.
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/health/health/will-need-new-covid-19-vaccine-omicron-experts-weigh-rcna7070
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
