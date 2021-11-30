Bake any cookie with this simple butter base





Imagine having a very simple cookie dough recipe that not only makes buttery, sweet and crispy cookies, but also easily turns into a variety of different treats, from chocolate chips to snickerdoodle, thumb prints to cutouts on the holiday theme? I found the dough that does it all. That’s right, just a foolproof dough for all your cookie needs. Imagine the creative possibilities for your office holiday cookie swaps, birthday parties, baby showers, and casual Sunday baking. How can cookie dough be so versatile? The base is simple: creamy, buttery soft, and flavored with vanilla, making it easy to pair with almost any other flavor or texture. Dough. What can be done with this paste? This cookie dough is amazing on its own and can be used right away to make classic sugar cookies. But the possibilities are endless. I made chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon and sugar snickerdoodles, jam imprints with strawberry jams, chocolate cookies, and classic cutouts with frosting and decorations. If you want to try different supplements like peanuts, almonds, walnuts, pecans, cranberries or dried cherries, peanut butter or butterscotch chips, you can just follow the instructions for cookies. with chocolate chips. If you’re a citrus fan, add a teaspoon or two of freshly grated lemon or orange zest. For fingerprints, use your favorite fruit jam or make a variety with raspberry, blackberry, apricot and orange marmalades or fill them with Nutella or caramel. The only extra step you will need to do is cut cookies. Refrigerated dough is less sticky and much easier to roll out and cut into shapes. So after preparing the recipe below, shape the dough into a disc to cool faster, wrap in plastic wrap and place in the fridge to be firm, about 30-60 minutes. . Can you make this cookie dough ahead of time? This ultra-versatile cookie dough can be refrigerated for up to two weeks before baking. Just be sure to wrap the dough well in plastic wrap before putting it away. In the freezer, it lasts even longer. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap, place it in a zippered freezer bag and freeze for up to three months. when you are ready to bake, thaw the dough overnight in the refrigerator. If you’re pressed for time, you can also thaw the dough on the counter at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Recipe: Cookie dough Servings: 36-40 cookies, depending on size and shape Ingredients: 2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon of baking soda

little spoon of salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

cup of granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon of pure vanilla extract Instructions: In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and salt. Mix well and set aside. In a mixing bowl fitted with the spatula, beat the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides of bowl as needed. Beat the egg and vanilla. With the mixer on low, gradually add the flour mixture and mix until well blended. Proceed with the cookie variant you have chosen below. For classic sugar cookies Working with about 1 tablespoon at a time, roll the dough into balls.

Roll the balls in the granulated sugar and transfer them to a baking sheet (either non-stick or lined with parchment paper). Press to flatten the cookie slightly.

Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, until the bottom just begins to brown.

Cool cookies on the baking sheet on a wire rack. For fingerprint cookies Working with about 1 tablespoon at a time, roll the dough into balls.

Roll the balls in the granulated sugar and transfer them to a baking sheet (either non-stick or lined with parchment paper).

Using your thumb, cut a notch in the center of each cookie and fill the indentation with any fruit jams of your choice, such as strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, apricots and orange marmalade.

Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, until the bottom just begins to brown.

Cool cookies on the baking sheet on a wire rack. For the Snickerdoodle cookies Combine a cup of granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and mix on a plate or in a shallow bowl.

Working with about 1 tablespoon at a time, roll the dough into balls. Roll the balls in the cinnamon-sugar mixture and transfer to a baking sheet (either non-stick or lined with parchment paper). Press to flatten the cookie slightly.

Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, until the bottom just begins to brown.

Cool cookies on the baking sheet on a wire rack. For chocolate chip cookies or all cookies with mixtures) Add chocolate chips or other mixes to the dough (as many as you like), either while the dough is still in the mixing bowl or folded with a spatula.

Working with about 1 tbsp at a time, roll the dough into balls and transfer them to a baking sheet (either non-stick or lined with parchment paper). Press to flatten the cookie slightly.

Bake for 9 to 11 minutes, until the bottom just begins to brown.

Cool cookies on the baking sheet on a wire rack. For the cut cookies Make a disc with the dough and wrap it in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until stiff, about 30 to 60 minutes.

Roll out dough on a piece of parchment paper or lightly floured surface, until about – inches thick.

Cut into desired shapes and transfer cookies to a baking sheet (either non-stick or lined with parchment paper).

Re-roll the scraps and use the remaining dough to make more cuts.

Bake for 6 to 8 minutes, until the bottom just begins to brown.

Cool the cookies on the baking sheet placed on a wire rack before decorating.

