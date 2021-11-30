Dow Jones Plunges 650 Points After Fed Comments; Spread of Omicron fears

Shares fell on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points after comments from Fed chief Jerome Powell raised inflation fears.







Industrials in the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 fell about 1.9% each. The Nasdaq briefly rose 0.2%, then reversed for a 2% loss in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 lagged behind, down 2.7%. Volume was higher on the two major exchanges compared to the same time on Monday.

Among the exchange traded funds, the Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) lost 4% to test support at its 200-day moving average. The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) fell 1.7%, while the Nasdaq 100-tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) also lost 1.7%.

Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee it would be appropriate to consider accelerate unraveling monthly central bank asset purchases when they meet next month.

Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testify today before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

Covid-19 Update

The US economy is trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered lockdowns nationwide more than a year and a half ago. A resurgence of cases fueled by the more contagious delta variant had slowed as vaccinations increased.

Snapshot of the US Stock Market Today Index symbol Price Loss of profit % Switch Dow jones (0DJIA) 34485.63 -650.31 -1.85 S&P 500 (0S & P5) 4568.78 -86.49 -1.86 Nasdaq (0NDQC ) 15470.14 -312.69 -1.98 Russel 2000 (ETC.) 216.74 -5.97 -2.68 MICI 50 (FFTY) 46.94 -1.54 -3.18 Last Modified: 12:10 PM ET 11/30/2021

But a new variant of the coronavirus with a large number of mutations, first reported in South Africa, among visitors to Botswana, is causing concern. It is not known whether the Covid B.1.1529 variant, dubbed the omicron variant on Friday, is more deadly or infectious than previous strains, or whether vaccinations or a previous Covid infection offer substantial protection.

However, a South African government coronavirus adviser, as well as the Pretoria doctor who first sounded the alarm about the omicron variant, said cases generally appeared to be “mild.”

Globally, Covid-19 cases are approaching 263 million, with more than 5 million deaths, according to Worldometer. In the United States, cases topped 49 million with more than 801,000 deaths.

Fall in stocks of vaccines against Covid-19

Manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines fell on Tuesday, after Modern (MRNA) CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a Interview with the Financial Times he expects existing vaccines to be less effective against the new omicron variant.

Moderna stock fell 7% in intense trading to give up part of Monday’s 12% rise. It remains above the 50-day moving average, which it found on Friday.

BioNTech (BNTX) lost 6% in significant volume to wipe out Monday’s 4% gain. But he still owns most of Friday’s 14% jump. German biotechnology and Pfizer (PFE) partner has a relative strength rating of 99, which means he is in the top 1% of all stocks.

Pfizer stock reversed to a gain of 2.5% early Tuesday, after staging a 3% downside reversal on Monday. Stocks remain in a potential buy range from an entry of 51.96 from a cup base, according to MarketSmith chart analysis. The buy zone peaks at 54.56. Pfizer’s 98 composite rating leads the group of 30 ethical drugs.

Omicron fears have hit the travel industry, causing airlines and other travel documents to fall sharply. Expedia (EXPED) fell almost 4% in rapid turnover, while American Airlines (AAL) and United Airlines (UAL) also dropped about 4% each.

Growth stocks to watch

Among the IBD 50 actions, ZoomInfo Technologies (DAYTIME), In Mode (INMD) and Confluence (CFT) have plunged more than 7% each. ZoomInfo fell significantly below its 50-day moving average in intense trading, triggering a sell signal. InMode fell even further below its 50 days after breaking through support on Monday.

MP materials (deputy), Moderna and SiTime (SITM) dropped out more than 6% each.

Ambarella (AMBA), NetApp (NTAP) and Zscaler (ZS) reversed lower and lost more than 2% each ahead of their quarterly earnings reports due Tuesday after the close.

Analysts expect chip designer Ambarella to earn 49 cents a share on sales of $ 90.3 million, representing year-over-year increases of 444% and 61%, respectively .

NetApp profits are expected to rise 15% to $ 1.21 per share year-over-year on revenue of $ 1.55 billion. NTAP stocks are tracing a flat base with a buy point of 94.79.

Cybersecurity leader Zscaler is expected to earn 12 cents a share on sales of $ 212 million. Shares closed on Monday just 5% off their 52-week high. Zscaler is an IBD 50 share.

Dow Jones Movers

Manufacturer of specialty chemicals Dow Inc. (DOW) and American Express (AXP) down around 4%, each dragging the blue chip index down. Both stocks are trading below their 50 and 200 day lines and are around 20% of their 52 week highs.

Apple (AAPL), up 1.4% in normal triple trade, was the Dow’s biggest gainer. The shares are extended from a point of purchase of 153.27 of a cup with handle. The buy range peaked at 160.93.

Salesforce.com (CRM) widened its loss to 4%, ahead of its expected quarterly results after the close. Analysts expect the enterprise software company’s profits to fall 47% to 92 cents a share on revenue 25% higher to $ 6.8 billion.

CRM stock returned to its 50-day line during Monday’s 4% advance. He has now wiped out nearly all of those gains and is back in the buy range starting at an entry of 275.32 for a cup with handle.

Follow Nancy Gondo on Twitter at@IBD_NGondo

