Facebook: Meta ordered to sell Giphy by British antitrust authorities





The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that Meta’s control of the popular search engine for short looping videos and GIF animations would reduce competition between social media platforms and had already eliminated a potential rival on the advertising market.

Facebook FB bought Giphy for $ 315 million in 2020. He intended to integrate the service with Instagram, which would make it easier for people to find relevant GIFs for their stories and direct messages.

While far from the largest acquisition ever by Meta, the Giphy acquisition is the company’s first high-profile deal with government officials. have tried to back down.

The discovery is a blow to Meta’s aspirations amid intense antitrust scrutiny by governments around the world, and a potential red flag for other big tech companies pursuing acquisitions in this regulatory climate.

In its initial announcement of the deal, Facebook pledged to grant third parties the same level of access to Giphy’s content as before. Less than a month after announcing the acquisition, however, the CMA said it was reviewing it. “After consulting with interested companies and organizations and evaluating the alternative solutions (…) offered by Facebook, the CMA concluded that its competition concerns can only be resolved if Facebook sells Giphy in its entirety to an approved buyer” , the CMA said in a statement. . The tech company said on Tuesday it disagreed with the CMA and was considering “all options, including the appeal.” “Consumers and Giphy are doing better with the support of our infrastructure, talent and resources,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “Together, Meta and Giphy would make Giphy’s product better for the millions of people, businesses, developers and API partners in the UK and around the world who use Giphy every day, providing more choices for everyone.” Twitter TWTR Apples AAPL Soft JOB In its initial report released in August, the regulator said Facebook’s control over Giphy could allow it to cut off other social media sites’ access to GIFs. Giphy’s services are currently integrated with platforms such as, Snapchat,iMessage and Snapchat BREAK Detailing the reasons for its findings, the CMA said the acquisition of Giphy would strengthen Meta’s significant market power. In addition to driving more traffic to its Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram platforms, this would allow the company to demand competitors such as TikTok, Twitter andto provide more user data to access GIFs. Pepsi DYNAMISM The CMA also found that prior to the merger, Giphy had launched innovative advertising services that it was considering expanding to countries including the UK. Giphy has licensed businesses such as Dunkin ‘Donuts andto promote their brands through visual images and GIFs, and this could have competed with Facebook’s own display advertising services. Facebook terminated Giphy’s advertising services at the time of the merger, removing a significant source of potential competition, the CMA said. “The CMA considers this of particular concern given that Facebook controls nearly half of the $ 7 billion [$9 billion] UK display advertising market, ”he added. The dispute with the British authorities has already cost Meta dearly. The CMA fined the company $ 70 million in October for repeatedly ignoring warnings and willfully breaking its rules. CMA said Facebook “knowingly” refused to report all required information during Giphy investigation Rob North, Wal Azeez, Brian Fung, and Kaya Yurieff contributed to this article.

