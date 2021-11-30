Business
New Zealand’s First ‘Risk and Excitement’ Culinary Experience
The price of food and drink at a new restaurant in the City of Hamilton will fluctuate like the Wall Street Stock Exchange.
Dining at Bull & Bear, which opens on Victoria St on Wednesday, will be like standing on the eight-block street of New York’s financial district.
In less than 10 minutes, bettors could see the price of their food and drink go up or down, depending on demand.
The bull market means prices will go up and the bear market means they will go down.
Menu prices will appear on multiple screens throughout the restaurant and customers will be able to observe price trends before placing their order.
Chef and owner Tejas Nikam, 35, said Thing eating on the stock market is all about risk and excitement.
If the restaurant is full and everyone orders fried chicken for example, staff can manually increase the price, Nikam said.
Eventually, he hopes to connect the pricing system to the stock market, so that prices can fluctuate automatically.
There is always a physical menu to order from, but someone could order a Heineken and within 10 seconds the price may drop, Nikam said.
It’s a bet, just like the stock market.
The restaurant cannot reduce alcohol prices by more than 25 percent.
Even the decor is adapted and the Food Scram, Bar Fraud or Sweet Investment multi-cuisine fusion menus also play on the theme.
I wanted to create a fun dining experience. This is something new, and we are already responding to inquiries.
Nikam has been working on a new restaurant concept for two years, and after watching stock market documentaries on the lockdown, his idea was framed.
Bull & Bear is the first of its kind in New Zealand. Nikam wanted something different, offered a multi-cuisine menu and kept customers entertained.
But opening a new restaurant in today’s climate of hospitality is not easy.
Nikam said the restaurant was due to open in August, but the lockdown pushed him.
When asked how it felt to be able to finally open up, he replied, dear.
It was so stressful to stay home with nothing to do with so much to do.
It was a difficult time for everyone and we tried to keep costs down.
And this isn’t the first time he’s opened a restaurant during the pandemic.
Nikam has been approached to open Paddock to Plate, a new steak house in 2020 now a few doors down from Bull & Bear.
Nikam studied and worked in London before coming to New Zealand in August 2010 and meeting Peter Gordon.
Nikam worked with Gordon at Sky Tower Orbit restaurants and then on the creation of the Sugar Club, where he shared a kitchen with Michelin-starred chefs.
After Auckland, he was chef at Zealong Tea Estate, then helped open a five-star hotel in Christchurch.
He’s also a Beef and Lamb Ambassador Chef and has said local produce will feature in his Food Scram multi-cuisine fusion menu.
Bull & Bear will open its doors on Wednesday December 1st.
