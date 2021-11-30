Department of Education Tackles Student Loan Forgiveness

Richard Cordray, COO of Federal Student Aid, reviewed the state of the general student loan exemption at a US Department of Education conference for administrators of financial aid in colleges.

Richard Cordray said he wouldn’t say anything about the blanket student loan cancellation, which he called the blanket loan cancellation, leaving the decision to the White House.

He discussed federal student aid efforts regarding targeted loan cancellation and restarting federal student loan repayments in February 2022.

Targeted Loan Forgiveness includes the efforts of the United States Department of Education regarding Automated Disability Release, Borrower Defense Against Repayment Release, and Public Service Loan Forgiveness Waiver (PSLF ). The PSLF waiver allows payments made under the FFEL program and any repayment plan to count towards the PSLF, if borrowers consolidate their loans and / or file a PSLF form until October 31, 2022.

Finally, Richard Cordray discussed with the US Department of Education regarding restarting federal student loan repayments in February 2022. These include direct and indirect communications with borrowers, making it easier for borrowers to renew or enroll. direct debit, and encouraging borrowers difficulties to sign up for income-based repayment.

This is a transcript of the relevant section of Richard Cordrays’ remarks:

Finally, let me touch on a topic that is the subject of much discussion at the moment, namely the cancellation of student loans. To be more specific for our purposes today, these are really three different but related topics: general loan cancellation, targeted loan cancellation programs, and return to repayment.

When it comes to blanket loan cancellation, a lot of people seem to have a lot to say, but as the head of FSA, I don’t. Instead, I’ll just say it’s a decision for the White House to make, not for me. And, whatever they decide, FSA will faithfully implement it.

Targeted loan cancellation programs are a whole different matter. We are deeply involved in several areas here.

Over the summer, the ministry announced that more than $ 5.8 billion in total and permanent disability waivers would be granted to several hundred thousand borrowers through a data match with the Social Security Administration. We are working to make this happen.

The ministry has also announced several rounds of borrower defense dumps for students who have fallen victim to failed for-profit schools and we are also running these dumps.

Recently, the Department announced sweeping changes to the civil service loan forgiveness program. As you know, the PSLF has been a hot topic in recent years and has been a source of frustration for many borrowers.

As part of a program expansion that the Secretary recently announced, the PSLF will reach a wider audience of qualified borrowers, including Federal Family Education Loan Program or FFEL borrowers who previously had no received no credit for years of payments made on these loans. The goal here is to deliver on the fundamental promise of full loan forgiveness to government officials, servicemen, teachers, nurses, police, firefighters and others who have chosen to put their community before them- same.

A program that until now had only brought relief to a few thousand beneficiaries, will now expand to reach many more, including hundreds of thousands of borrowers who are seeing the number of their payments rise. magic ten-year bar to pay off their loans. As you can guess, FSA is working hard to get it all done.

With all of these student loan relief opportunities, I ask for your help in spreading the word. Visit studentaid.gov/announcements for the latest news. Amplify it in your circles and raise any questions or concerns to us so that we can answer them together. Our clients, the borrowers we serve, rely on us to deliver for them and we will.

These days, I find that I cannot talk about the work of FSAs without highlighting what we call the return to reimbursement. This is the most pressing problem we are facing today.

Tens of millions of student loan borrowers have had their repayments suspended during the pandemic. Most have not made any payments since March 2020. This is undoubtedly a welcome relief. But after several extensions of the payment break, the deadline for returning to reimbursement is now set at January 31, 2022.

We recognize that the stakes are extremely high in the face of this challenge. Let me tell you how we at FSA intend to approach this task. We will focus on supporting borrowers and their families with clear communications and an emphasis on execution through our lending services.

On the first point, to help people prepare to repay, the FSA is running a communications campaign that includes: a series of email communications directly to borrowers, general awareness messages on various forms of social media, a paid research that will advertise federal student loan resources and information in internet search engine results, and by working with groups of all kinds, community groups, alumni associations, unions, organizations professionals, many of you to share information and spread the word.

We inform borrowers of their options, such as enrolling or renewing their enrollment in our direct debit program. which is the easiest way to make their monthly payments.

We also encourage borrowers to take out income-based repayment plans if they need help making their monthly payments more affordable.

But FSA cannot do it alone. We need strong partners like you to be effective. You don’t want to see your cohort’s default rates go up because borrowers are confused or reluctant to start repaying their loans again, some of them for the very first time. It is not positive for a borrower to fall into delinquency and then default, for whatever reasons. We need all of you to help people get it right.

The challenges we face are not abstract. The students, families and borrowers we serve are you and your children. They are me and mine. For example, this spring my wife and I had the distinct pleasure of watching our twins receive their college degrees. I am sure you can appreciate the emotions parents feel when they see their children take an important milestone that has taken many years of dedication and effort. The higher education they receive will help them succeed in meeting the challenges that life is sure to throw at them.

By virtue of the work we do, we share the goal of helping more young people seize the same opportunities to learn, grow and thrive. We can change the trajectory of their lives by helping them achieve fulfilling and productive careers.

If we can do this, we will also strengthen the ability of American society to meet the global challenges we face today and in the years to come. As every student succeeds, we all succeed.

This idea is rooted in FSA’s mission, which is, at its core, to enable the American Dream. So that’s what we must aim to do, together.