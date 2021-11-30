Biden discusses vacation supply chain issues with corporate CEOsExBulletin

NOEL KING, HOST:

The holidays are fast approaching, and the Biden administration is trying to reassure Americans that supply chain issues won’t make shopping even more chaotic this year than usual. Yesterday, President Biden hosted the CEOs of some of the nation’s largest retailers. Ynon Kreiz was there. He is the CEO of toy maker Mattel. Mr. Kreiz, thank you for being with us.

YNON KREIZ: Hello there. Hello.

KING: What questions did you have for President Biden yesterday?

KREIZ: Well, it was a really good meeting. I was encouraged by President Biden’s commitment to support the private sector in mitigating supply chain disruptions, including, in particular, port congestion. Mattel values ​​administrative leadership in helping to focus attention and resources on this important area. We were grateful, I must say, to have been invited to the White House to share information with the administration on Mattel’s perspective on the supply chain and the toy industry as a whole in view. of the holiday season. The administration has been very open, listening to industry concerns, engaging with toy companies, retailers and other stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration.

KING: What commitments did you hear from President Biden yesterday regarding mitigating supply chain issues? You mentioned the ports. What exactly did he say that made you feel like it was going to work?

KREIZ: Well, as I mentioned, there was a strong commitment to continue working with the private sector. He was very much in listening mode and was keen to hear from us on the issues we were seeing. And certainly, there is also a commitment, a commitment and an action to help us alleviate a disruption, particularly with respect to congestion in ports.

KING: What challenges do you see? I’m sure there are a lot of American parents thinking about vacation shopping right now who would like to know, what’s on Mattel’s radar as we head into the holiday season. ? What are you worried about?

KREIZ: Well, we’ve been navigating supply chain disruptions since the start of the pandemic, but we’ve been able to overcome those disruptions. We had a great quarter which just ended in the third quarter, and we are expecting a good holiday season with plenty of toys for kids of all ages to play in the coming season.

KING: Has any of these transportation issues over the past two months caused Mattel to rethink its manufacturing strategy and perhaps move more production to the United States?

KREIZ: We are constantly evaluating and evolving our supply chain. The supply chain is one of our greatest and strongest assets, and a large part of our success is due to the strength and capabilities we have in the supply chain. It is something that we are evolving. We continue to transform and see this as one of our competitive advantages. And with that, we are heading with a lot of confidence into a strong holiday season.

KING: Are you able to share some of those strengths because we know a lot of companies are really struggling right now? Mattel, from what you’re telling me, seems to have understood something. The company has been around for a long time. What are you doing that works?

KREIZ: And it’s not that we weren’t affected, but we were able to overcome those challenges. We anticipated a short supply and longer delivery times. We have factored this into our planning and have taken very specific mitigation actions, leveraging our scale, expertise and flexible supply chain model to meet these challenges. I can give you some examples. We have accelerated the supply of raw materials. We invested in additional tooling and advanced manufacturing. We have pre-contracted ocean freight capacity with secure access to additional ports and sea lanes and continue to work closely with our business partners to ensure we have the right products in the right quantities at the right time. to satisfy as many vacation consumers as possible.

KING: So just a lot of planning ahead.

Ynon Kreiz is the CEO of Mattel. Thank you for taking the time this morning.

KREIZ: Thank you very much.

