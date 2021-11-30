Wall St sinks as conical acceleration worries pile up on virus angst

A Wall Street sign is visible in the financial district of New York, United States on November 8, 2021. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

Communication services and materials lead industry in decline

Fed’s Powell drops ‘transitory’ label for inflation

U.S. consumer confidence collapses in November

Falling indices: Dow 1.44%, S&P 1.34%, Nasdaq 1.25%

Nov. 30 (Reuters) – Major Wall Street indices fell more than 1% on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled the US central bank would consider accelerating its withdrawal from bond purchases as inflation risks increase, putting pressure on an already nervous market over the latest variant of COVID-19.

In testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said he no longer viewed high inflation as “transient” and that the Fed would reconsider the timeline for cutting its bond purchase program at its next meeting in two weeks. Read more

While investors were already in a selling mood due to uncertainty surrounding the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant, it didn’t help that Powell’s comments also sparked speculation about a potential acceleration in price hikes. interest rate.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

“The main contributor to the decline in stock prices today is Powell’s comment, regarding the next Fed meeting, on stepping up the reduction in their bond buying program, which obviously leads to the prospect that the rate hikes will occur earlier next year, “said Mark Luschini. , Chief Investment Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.

“This somewhat hawkish change in tone caught the market off guard,” Luschini said.

Meanwhile, the market was also faced with uncertainty about the dangerousness of the Omicron variant, the degree of protection that current vaccinations could offer, and the additional restrictions governments will need to impose that could hurt the economy. added Luschini.

“The market is going to have a veil until we have more evidence of what exactly this new variant is going to mean,” he said.

At 2:34 p.m. ET (1934 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 507.06 points, or 1.44%, to 34,628.88, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 62.39 points , or 1.34%, to 4,592.88 and the Le Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) lost 197.39 points, or 1.25%, to 15,585.45.

The declines were widespread, with all 11 major S&P sectors down. Communications services (.SPLRCL) were the main pullback, falling more than 2%, followed by materials (.SPLRCM) and energy (.SPNY). The S&P 500 Banks (.SPXBK) fell 1.7%.

While the Food and Drug Administration said it hoped to have information on the effectiveness of current COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron, vaccine makers appeared to be divided.

The chief executive of BioNTech (22UAy.DE) told Reuters that the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer (PFE.N) would likely offer strong protection against serious illness from the variant, while the CEO of Moderna Inc ( MRNA.O) told the Financial Times that COVID shots from -19 are unlikely to be as effective against the new variant as they were before. Read more

Moderna shares fell 4%, while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN.O) fell about 2% after saying its treatment with COVID-19 antibodies and other similar drugs may be less effective against Omicron . Read more

Travel and leisure stocks slumped, with the S&P 1500 Airlines (.SPCOMAIR) and S&P 1500 Hotels, Restaurants and Leisure (.SPCOMHRL) indices both slipping around 2% amid concerns over more border restrictions for curb the spread of the new variant.

The Russell 2000 Small Cap Index (.RUT) was down 1.9%.

The uncertainty has raised new alarms as supply chain bottlenecks weigh on economic recovery and central banks around the world consider a return to pre-pandemic monetary policy to cope with an outbreak inflation.

Meanwhile, data showed U.S. consumer confidence plummeted in November amid concerns over the rising cost of living and the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Falling issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.77 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 3.32 to 1 favored the declines.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and 43 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 24 new highs and 559 new lows.

Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now

Reporting by Devik Jain and Ambar Warrick in Bangalore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.