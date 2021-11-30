Investors unfazed as Microsoft CEO Nadella sells shares





It is the season to sell the shares of the company. After Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk sparked a mess by selling 10% of his stakes in the electric car maker, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella followed suit the week last. According to an SEC filing, Nadella sold 838,584 shares, or roughly half of her holdings in Microsoft for more than $ 285 million on November 22, 2021 and November 23, 2021. Key points to remember Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has sold nearly half of his holdings in the company for $ 285 million.

The sale was made for personal reasons, according to a Microsoft spokesperson.

Nadella led the tech giant through a period of growth and reinvention.

Microsoft stock investors seem to have taken the news eagerly, and the company’s stock price remains largely unchanged. The sale of a large block of shares by a senior executive can worry investors and signal the start of a downtrend in a company’s stock price. But Microsoft’s stock hasn’t moved much since the news broke. It fell 1% in after-hours trading on November 29, 2021 and is currently trading at $ 333.77, relatively unchanged from the start of the day. A Microsoft spokesperson said Nadella made the sale for “reasons of personal financial planning and diversification.” A Wall Street Journal article assumes he may have made the sale to evade a 7% long-term capital gains tax on sales over $ 250,000 that Washington State plans to make. institute from next year. A successful CEO Nadella took over the reins of Microsoft in 2014 and presided over a period of growth within the company. The tech giant was once seen as a competitor to rival Apple Inc. (AAPL). Under Nadella’s steady hand, it has reinvented itself as a cloud powerhouse and made inroads into new and emerging industries, such as hardware and metaverse. The pandemic and its consequences have proven to be particularly beneficial for Microsoft’s business and its stock price. Driven by growing demand for its cloud services division and for its productivity and collaboration software, the company recorded record revenues. Its share price has jumped more than 50% this year, and it has briefly overtaken Apple twice this year and once last year to become the world’s most valuable company by market capitalization. This is not the first time that Nadella has sold a significant part of his stake in the company he runs. In 2019, he sold 328,000 shares, or one-third of his holdings, and recorded another peak in Microsoft shares, priced between $ 109.08 and $ 109.68. Nadella earned nearly $ 50 million in 2021 with a base salary of $ 2.5 million and stock awards of $ 33 million. He was appointed chairman of the Microsoft board in June 2021.

