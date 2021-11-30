Shares tumble after Powell’s Taper comments

Stock prices were down around the world before Mr Powell’s testimony, as investors struggled to understand the danger posed by the Omicron variant, which began to shake the markets last week. The Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.9%; in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong each fell more than 1.5%.

Concerns about the variant’s potential economic damage, such as travel restrictions, once again hammered crude oil prices on Tuesday. Benchmark US crude futures prices have fallen more than 4% and are down about 20% since early November.

Taken at face value, such a sale implies that investors see increasing risks that the Omicron variant will trigger a global economic downturn. But some investors believe the prices are likely to reverse.

Is there really a reason that oil is trading at $ 66 a barrel when we were north of $ 80? Are we literally locking down the entire global economy? asked Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers. It is an overreaction.

Understanding the supply chain crisis Map 1 of 5 Almost everything that is manufactured is in short supply. This includes everything from toilet paper to new cars. The disruption dates back to the start of the pandemic, when factories in Asia and Europe were forced to close and shipping companies cut their hours. Now the ports are struggling to keep up. In North America and Europe, where containers arrive, the massive influx of ships overwhelms ports. As the warehouses are full, the containers are piling up. Chaos in global shipping is likely to persist due to massive traffic jams.

Investors remain particularly attentive to the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant. The CEO of Moderna, a vaccine maker, said in an interview on Tuesday that there could be a significant drop in the effectiveness of Omicron’s current vaccines. The executive, Stéphane Bancel, declared The Financial Times that it could be months before a vaccine specific to Omicron could be produced on a large scale, and he added that it would be risky to move the company’s entire vaccine production while d other variations were still widespread.

Financial markets have been volatile since the identification of the Omicron variant in southern Africa late last week. The S&P 500 had its worst day since February on Friday, falling 2.3%. It gained ground on Monday as politicians around the world warned of panic, but falling Tuesdays more than offset those gains.

Despite the fluctuations of the past few days, investors expect solid gains this year. The S&P 500 is up more than 21% in 2021 and that could be a reason for the sell-off to worsen next month, as investors try to preserve their gains for the year amid growing concerns about this. who awaits them.