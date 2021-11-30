Business
Shares tumble after Powell’s Taper comments
Just as a disturbing new variant of the coronavirus began to spread, the Federal Reserve chairman signaled on Tuesday that the central bank could reduce its support for the economy more quickly, making Wall Street shudder and pushing the S&P 500 negative for November. .
A liquidation already underway on Tuesday gained momentum after President Jerome H. Powell told a Senate committee that inflation is likely to persist next year and that the Fed will consider reducing its purchases of US bonds. ‘State in a few months perhaps. earlier than expected.
The bond buying program has been a crucial factor in the rapid rise in stocks since the start of the pandemic, the S&P 500 has more than doubled since March 2020 and the markets response to Mr Powells’ comments has been immediate . The benchmark fell sharply and closed down 1.9%.
I think this is a big moment, said Nathan Koppikar, portfolio manager at San Francisco Orso Partners hedge fund, who often bets on certain stocks falling. The Fed is finally sort of putting its stake in the ground and saying that the bubble has lasted long enough.
As the S&P 500 bottomed out in March 2020, the Fed resumed the type of money printing program, known as quantitative easing, that it had put in place due to the 2008 financial crisis. central bank has injected trillions of dollars into the financial system. system by buying assets such as treasury bills with newly created dollars, a key source of momentum for the seemingly relentless rise in stock prices.
However, this program was never going to last forever, and this year the Fed began to discuss reducing its bond purchases. After some nervousness this fall, investors seemed to have understood the Fed’s plans. But Mr Powell’s statements about the possibility of responding to persistent inflation that the central bank has long described as transient with a more aggressive cut represent an important step.
The withdrawal of transitional means was also the withdrawal of QE, which has passed its welcome, said Rick Rieder, head of the global allocation investment team at New York-based fund management firm BlackRock.
Without a steady influx of newly created dollars into the capital markets, stocks could experience a more difficult course than they have for over a year. The volatility will be higher, Mr. Rieder said.
An early termination of the Fed’s bond buying program could be an unspoken signal of a faster rise in interest rates. Short-term bond yields, which are heavily influenced by the Fed’s rate hike expectations, soared on Tuesday. The yield on two-year Treasuries fell to 0.56%, from around 0.43% in a relatively short order, but some of that rise faded in the afternoon and the yield ended. the day at about 0.52%.
Stock prices were down around the world before Mr Powell’s testimony, as investors struggled to understand the danger posed by the Omicron variant, which began to shake the markets last week. The Stoxx Europe 600 closed down 0.9%; in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong each fell more than 1.5%.
Concerns about the variant’s potential economic damage, such as travel restrictions, once again hammered crude oil prices on Tuesday. Benchmark US crude futures prices have fallen more than 4% and are down about 20% since early November.
Taken at face value, such a sale implies that investors see increasing risks that the Omicron variant will trigger a global economic downturn. But some investors believe the prices are likely to reverse.
Is there really a reason that oil is trading at $ 66 a barrel when we were north of $ 80? Are we literally locking down the entire global economy? asked Jack Janasiewicz, portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers. It is an overreaction.
Understanding the supply chain crisis
Investors remain particularly attentive to the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant. The CEO of Moderna, a vaccine maker, said in an interview on Tuesday that there could be a significant drop in the effectiveness of Omicron’s current vaccines. The executive, Stéphane Bancel, declared The Financial Times that it could be months before a vaccine specific to Omicron could be produced on a large scale, and he added that it would be risky to move the company’s entire vaccine production while d other variations were still widespread.
Financial markets have been volatile since the identification of the Omicron variant in southern Africa late last week. The S&P 500 had its worst day since February on Friday, falling 2.3%. It gained ground on Monday as politicians around the world warned of panic, but falling Tuesdays more than offset those gains.
Despite the fluctuations of the past few days, investors expect solid gains this year. The S&P 500 is up more than 21% in 2021 and that could be a reason for the sell-off to worsen next month, as investors try to preserve their gains for the year amid growing concerns about this. who awaits them.
You have some uncertainty around Covid. You have uncertainties about inflation, uncertainties about world central bank policy, said Daniel Ivascyn, group investment director at PIMCO, a large fund manager based in Newport Beach, Calif. Each of these things may not be enough to derail the rally, but all of these issues, combined with poor year-end liquidity, can certainly lead to big drops.
Still, investors say the Omicron variant is unlikely to trigger the same type of response from governments, businesses, or individuals that the virus did when it first emerged. Even though Omicron is a bigger threat than the Delta variant before it, investors expect its effect on the market to be less severe than the nearly 34% crash in stock prices between February and March 2020.
The worst-case scenario is not March 2020 again, said Jeb Breece, director of Spears Abacus, an independent financial management firm in Manhattan. Fear and strangers were such a big part of it. I don’t see us doing this anymore.
Coral Murphy Marcos contributed reports.
