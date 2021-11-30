Dow closed 650 points lower on Tuesday as Powell helps spark new market sell-off





U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, with all three major indices closing sharply lower, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers it would be appropriate for policy makers to consider cutting monthly asset purchases faster than expected.

Stocks were already feeling pressure after the CEO of Moderna Inc. predicted that current vaccines would be less effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

How Do Stock Indices Trade? The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

-1.86%

fell 652.22 points, or 1.9%, to 34,483.72.

The S&P 500 SPX,

-1.90%

fell 88.27 points, or 1.9%, to 4,567.

The Nasdaq Composite COMP,

-1.55%

fell 245.14 points, or 1.6%, to 15,537.69.

The RUT Russell 2000 index focused on small caps,

-1.92%

slipped 1.9% to 2,198.91, narrowly avoiding a close in correction territory at 2,198.47, defined as a decline of at least 10% from a recent high. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 traded below their lows from Friday’s initial omicron-inspired sell-off, which saw the indices post their biggest one-day declines of the year ahead of rebound modestly in Monday’s session. For the month of November, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% while the Dow Jones fell 3.7% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.8%, according to FactSet data. The Russell 2000 Index fell 4.3% in November. What drove the markets? Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, testifying alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, told the Senate Banking Committee that it would be appropriate, given the current economic environment, to consider speeding up the process of reduction, with a decision to be made after reviewing the latest data on jobs and inflation ahead. of the central bank policy meeting in mid-December. Powell has also moved away from the Fed’s long-standing characterization of inflationary pressures as transient or short-lived. It’s probably a good time to take that word out and make it clearer what we mean, he said. Powell seemed a little more cautious about inflation, said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at DA Davidson, in a telephone interview on Tuesday. His remarks on the decline and inflation come at a time when people are concerned about the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the possibility that this could lead to slower economic growth, Ragan said. In a single graph: Markets don’t hit bottom on Friday: stock rout highlights these S&P 500 levels They are here trying to figure out the best time to cut monthly central bank bond purchases, Ragan said. Inflation is always a risk to the market, he added, explaining that a faster cut may allow the Fed to raise rates sooner to contain the rising cost of living as l he economy continues to rebound in the face of the pandemic. Reading between the lines, it appears President Powell is increasingly concerned about the risk of sustained inflation and therefore seeks to end central bank asset purchases earlier than initially expected, Matt Weller said, Global Head of Research at FOREX.com. and index of cities. Powells’ comments have already sent a storm across major markets, he said in a note. US indices, fearing an accelerated end of the easy money train, are testing their lowest levels for the month. Read: S&P 500 could end flat in 2022 amid previously unthinkable negative real rates, says BofA strategist Investors had looked at Powell’s testimony to gauge his take on the economic impact of the omicrons, fearing that the variant could potentially slow down activity and contribute to inflation due to potential d-chain issues. ‘supply. Stocks were already under pressure on Tuesday following negative comments from the CEO of vaccine maker Modernas, Stéphane Bancel, on the prospects for vaccines against the new omicron variant. There are no people, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level we had with delta, Bancel told the Financial Times in an interview released early Tuesday. He said scientists expected a significant drop in the effectiveness of current omicron vaccines. Moderna mRNA,

-4.36%

stocks fell 4.4%. Bancel cited the much higher number of mutations on the spike protein of the omicron variant and the speed at which it is currently spreading across Africa as reasons. He predicted that vaccine makers would need several months to mass produce an effective vaccine against omicron. This is once again a COVID-driven market and any negative headlines about vaccine effectiveness or the severity of omicron infections could lead to riskier cash flows, as the chances of further lockdowns in the future. parts of the world would increase as a result, wrote Tom Essaye. , founder of Sevens Report Research, in a note. Analysts warned Monday that a relatively bullish outlook on the variant among investors could leave markets prone to volatility in reaction to negative headlines. See: Only 10% of investors see omicron as biggest threat to financial markets by year-end: snap poll Bancels’ comments came a day after President Joe Biden said omicron was concerning, but that there was no reason to panic, and that tackling it would not involve stoppages or locks. Echoing the Friday liquidation following the discovery of the omicron variant, West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell by CL00,

+1.28% CLF22,

+1.28%

5.4% Tuesday to settle at $ 66.18 a barrel as investors took refuge in government bonds. The yield of the 10-year Treasury bill TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.450% ,

which moves in the opposite direction of price, fell about 9 basis points to 1.44%. We see the massive sell off of the omicron variant as an opportunity to buy stocks, Sam Solem, portfolio manager at Intrepid Private Wealth, said by phone Tuesday. I don’t think we’re going back to the tough measures we had in the spring of 2020. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 109.5 from 111.6 in October, the lowest reading in nine months. Earlier, a reading on Chicago-area manufacturing activity, the Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, was 61.8 in November, down from 68.4 the month before. Readings greater than 50 signal expansion. We have a healthy economy, but we are definitely slowing down, Solem said. The market could be called into question in the second half of 2022. The portfolio manager now favors high-quality large-cap US equities. Which companies were the center of attention? Actions of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. RAIN fell 2.7% after the company’s president and chief scientific officer told the Wall Street Journal that the company’s antibody treatment is losing its effectiveness against the omicron variant, but the full impact will not be known only when further testing is completed in the coming weeks.

Travel-related stocks continued to feel pressure, with American Airlines Group Inc.

AAL,

-0.28%

sliding 0.3%, United Airlines Holdings Inc.

UAL,

-0.66%

sliding 0.7% and Delta Air Lines Inc.

OF,

-0.11%

dipping 0.1%. Exchange Traded Fund for Popular Airlines US Global Jets AND F

JETS,

-1.27%

fell 1.3% while travel booking site Expedia Group Inc.

EXPED,

-3.25%

lose 3.3%. What have other markets done? The ICE US Dollar DXY index,

-0.45% ,

a measure of the currency against a basket of six major rivals, was down 0.5%.

Gold futures fell 0.5% to $ 1,776.50 an ounce. Based on the most active contracts, prices fell 0.4% for the month of November, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP,

-0.92%

fell 0.9% on Tuesday for a monthly decline of 2.6%. London FTSE 100 UKX,

-0.71%

lost 0.7% on Tuesday and fell 2.5% in November.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite SHCOMP,

+ 0.03%

ended little changed on Tuesday, while the Hang Seng HSI index,

-1.58%

and the Japanese Nikkei 225 NIK,

-1.63%

each fell 1.6%. For November, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5%, the Hang Seng fell 7.5%, and the Nikkei 225 fell 3.7%. Barbara Kollmeyer contributed to this article.

