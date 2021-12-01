FDA Advisers Vote To Recommend Authorization Of Pill To Treat Covd-19





Members of the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drug Advisory Committee were divided in their vote to recommend molnupiravir, which can reduce a person’s relative risk of developing serious illness or death by about 30%. The absolute reduction in the risk of serious illness or death was 3% – 9.7% of people who took placebo died, compared to 6.8% of those who received molnupiravir.

If authorization is granted, the drug would be the first oral antiviral treatment to fight Covid-19. It comes in the form of a capsule.

The pills should be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to do much good, and people should take four pills twice a day for five days. Committee members were concerned about the risks to pregnant women.

“I’m voting no. Based on the data currently available, I think I just need more data on efficacy and safety, perhaps with more subjects versus placebo or other treatment strategies. treatment, before you can vote yes, ”said Jennifer Le, professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of California, San Diego.

“I don’t think I would want to take this drug knowing the effects it would have on my unborn child,” said Roblena Walker, consumer representative on the committee and CEO of Mableton, Ga., Public health mentoring group EMAGAHA. Inc. “I voted yes because Covid-19 is still an emergency situation. As a frontline clinician in the treatment of patients, both inpatient and outpatient, there is a need for something like this” said Dr. W. David Hardy of Charles Drew University School of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles. “Although I have questions about its longer term overall effectiveness, it has reached its pre-specified statistical limits of showing a 48% improvement in terms of hospitalization and death.” Most members said they hoped Merck would be asked to continue collecting data on the safety of the pill. “I consider this to be an incredibly difficult decision and as already said there are many, many more questions than answers,” said Dr Lindsey Baden, director of the division of clinical research in infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s. Boston Hospital, which voted Yes. “Overall, I trust our practitioners that if we educate them correctly, they can deploy it correctly,” Baden added. Committee members noted that while initial data indicated that the drug was 50% effective in reducing the risk of serious illness and death, subsequent analysis showed it was only 30% effective. “The final data set still represented a 30% reduction in hospitalizations and deaths with a distinct significant reduction in deaths that motivated me to vote yes,” said Dr. George Siberry, a physician with the United States Agency for international development, which voted yes. Siberry said he believes the drug should only be prescribed for adults and that women who are or may become pregnant should be made aware of the potential risks. But Siberry said he didn’t think high-risk pregnant women should be excluded from using the drug. Molnupiravir is not the only antiviral developed against Covid-19. Pfizer requested approval for its antiviral pill this month. The FDA has yet to set a date for its advisory committee to review the drug. Currently, the only antiviral approved to fight Covid-19 is remdesivir, sold under the Veklury brand. It is infused and must be administered under medical supervision. The pills could be prescribed and taken at home. Other Covid-19 treatments include monoclonal antibodies, which are also infused or injected and trigger the immune response to infection, steroids to dampen an overreaction to infection in serious illnesses, and blood thinners to prevent them. blood clots. Molnupiravir interferes with the ability of the virus to replicate inside the body. Merck said it was also being investigated for its potential to prevent disease in people exposed to the virus. The company said there was no reason to believe the drug would not work against newer variants, including the Omicron variant. “We therefore expect that, based on the mechanism of action of molnupiravir, it will work against this particular variant,” Dr Nicholas Kartsonis, Merck’s senior vice president for clinical disease research, told the committee. infectious diseases and vaccines. “We haven’t tested it yet. As you can imagine, we are working feverishly to collect samples, and it is taking a little longer to do this test for us as opposed to… a monoclonal antibody because we have to. are actually evaluating it genome-wide, we need to collect the virus and assess it thoroughly. But we are committed to publishing these results as soon as they are available. ” The FDA will now consider the committee’s recommendation. He doesn’t have to take the advice of the committee, but often he does. The US federal government has committed to purchasing 3.1 million courses of molnupiravir for $ 2.2 billion, which works out to about $ 700 per course. “In anticipation of the results of (clinical trials) and the potential for clearance or regulatory approval, Merck has produced unsafe molnupiravir and plans to produce 10 million treatments by the end of 2021, with at least 20 million of treatments due in 2022, “the company said in a statement. “With the continued spread of the virus and the emergence of variants, additional treatments for COVID-19 are urgently needed. That is why we are moving swiftly and rigorously to seek clearances and accelerate wide global access to this investigational drug, ”added Dr. Dean Li, Executive Vice President and President of Merck Research Laboratories. “We are grateful to the members of the advisory committee who reviewed our application, as well as to the patients and researchers who participated in our clinical trials, and we will continue to work with the FDA as the agency completes its review.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/30/health/molnupiravir-pill-covid-fda-advisers/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos