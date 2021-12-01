NBA to recommend boosters and other vaccinations based on COVID-19 study results





The NBA has completed a study with infectious disease specialists and test manufacturers on the pre-season antibody test results of 2,300 players and staff, citing additional evidence of a need for booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines for league staff, according to a copy of the study results obtained by ESPN. The NBA study found that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines created higher levels of antibodies than Johnson and Johnson and detailed the decline in antibodies over time. The NBA wanted to understand the effectiveness of different vaccines and what different levels of antibodies might mean for the risk of infection. 2 Related The NBA is aware of 34 cases of fully vaccinated players or team members who were infected with a breakthrough case of Covid-19 through November 19, including 31 who had detectable antibody levels significantly below those seen in the remaining test population, according to the report. Three of the 34 infections occurred with “undetected” antibody levels, according to the study. The NBA has a 97% vaccination rate among its players, according to the league. The NBA is using the report’s findings to encourage eligible players to follow the previous NBA / NBPA recommendation to get vaccinated, and team doctors should use these findings to educate players on the importance of vaccine protection. additional. Of the 2,388 people tested in the preseason, 75 produced “undetected” results, including 11% who had received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. This percentage was considerably higher than those who received Pfizer (1%) and Moderna (0.2%). These results suggest that those who received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago – or a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago – are at increased risk of major infections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/32756347/sources-nba-recommend-boosters-further-vaccinations-based-covid-19-study-findings

