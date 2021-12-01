Omicron research in US expands, officials say





Senior federal health officials said on Tuesday they were developing a surveillance program at some of America’s largest airports as part of a sprawling effort to identify and contain what could be the first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant. in the USA. Dr Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a White House press conference on the pandemic that the agency is actively researching the variant but has yet to find a case among the many positive virus samples sequenced across the country each week. The cases of the Delta variant, which caused a devastating summer wave, still represent 99.9% of those samples. Four international airports in New York, Atlanta, Newark and San Francisco would improve screening in the search for possible Omicron cases. This program helps increase Covid testing for specific international arrivals, increasing our ability to identify people with Covid-19 upon arrival in the United States, she said. When asked if President Biden plans to consider tightening the recently relaxed restrictions on travel between the United States and Canada given the Omicron variant, White House press secretary Jen Psaki , told reporters separately on Tuesday that all decisions would be based on recommendations from the presidents’ medical advisers. She said those advisers did not recommend further restrictions.

The White House last week announced a travel ban from eight southern African countries, a move challenged by some global health experts who said it amounted to some sort of punishment from South Africa for its transparency. The new variant, which carries a surprisingly high number of mutations, has raised concerns among scientists and health officials around the world about a virus that is more transmissible and less susceptible to vaccines. Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s foremost infectious disease expert, reiterated at the press conference with Dr Walensky that it was still too early to really understand how dangerous the variant could be. Mr Biden said on Monday that the variant was a cause for concern, not panic. It will likely be weeks before scientists studying the new virus can learn more about its properties, Dr Fauci warned again on Tuesday. We hope, and I think with good reason to feel good, that there will be some degree of protection from the vaccines available, Dr Fauci added. Asked about reports that the variant only caused mild illness in young people, he warned: beware of breadcrumbs. They may not tell you what type of loaf of bread you have. Dr Walensky said the CDC is looking at ways to make international travel safer, perhaps by testing for the virus closer to a flight of travelers and additional tests and quarantine after arrival. She said the CDC is working with airlines to collect passenger information that can be used for contact tracing if an Omicron case is discovered. Dr Walensky also described an ongoing national effort to identify early cases of the variant, saying the CDC is making regular calls with local health officials, public health organizations and state laboratories, which are helping to sequence the samples.

The United States has already made substantial progress this year in increasing the number of virus samples examined for possible worrying variants, she said, by sequencing about 80,000 samples each week and one sample of in every seven positive PCR tests, a volume that suggests it might not be long before scientists find the virus. The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know Map 1 of 4 A new kind of treatment. A panel of experts voted to recommend that the FDA authorize a Covid pill from Merck for high-risk adults, the first in a new class of antiviral drugs that could work against a wide range of variants, including Omicron. The pill could be cleared within days and available by the end of the year. Dr Fauci and Dr Walensky continued to urge people to get their boosters, which they said would offer more protection against the new variant. Jeffrey D. Zients, the White House’s Covid-19 response coordinator, said more than 100 million fully vaccinated U.S. adults were eligible for doses but had not yet received any. A surge in protective antibodies after a booster would likely still be formidable against Omicron, helping to prevent serious illness, Dr Fauci said, even though the vaccine was developed to fight the original form of the coronavirus. Mr Zients said the federal government is already considering what a vaccination campaign might look like with a newly formulated vaccine, as drug companies explore the possibility. This includes conversations about the most appropriate regulatory channel for review and clearances, he said. A preliminary review by federal regulators determined that viral tests used in the United States would be able to detect the variant, Zients added. Food and Drug Administration acting commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement Tuesday that the agency is monitoring the new variant, citing guidelines released earlier this year on how it would assess new vaccines specific to the variant within an accelerated timeframe. Two leading federal vaccine regulators who recently left the agency argued in a Washington Post opinion column this week, that younger, healthier people with less urgent need for a booster dose might better expect a revamped vaccine that more specifically targets a disturbing new variant. Maggie Astor contributed reporting.

