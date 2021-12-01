Stocks crash as Omicron, rate worries rock Wall Street

Already pissed off by the latest variant of the coronavirus, Wall Street deepened its losses on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve chief said the central bank would consider ending support for financial markets sooner than expected.

The Standard & Poors 500 index fell 1.9%, erasing yesterday’s gains. Liquidation accelerated after Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell told Congress the central bank could stop the billions of dollars in bond purchases it makes every month perhaps a few months earlier.

He was on track to complete the purchases, intended to boost the economy by lowering rates on mortgages and other long-term loans, in June.

Ending the purchases would open the door for the Fed to raise short-term interest rates to their all-time low near zero. This in turn would dilute a major propellant that has sent inventory to record highs and allayed concerns about an overpriced market. As investors raised expectations for the Fed’s first rate hike after Powell’s remarks, yields on short-term Treasuries rose.

Losses for stocks rose rapidly, as the Dow Jones industrial average decline more than tripled in half an hour as it fell 711 points. The blue chip index ended down 652.22 points, or 1.9%, at 34,483.72.

The Nasdaq composite held up slightly better than the rest of the market, losing 245.14 points, or 1.6%, to close at 15,537.69. Higher interest rates tend to hurt stock prices overall, but they hit hardest those who are considered the most expensive or those who stake the most on significant earnings growth in the future. These companies play a larger role in the Nasdaq than in other indices. Microsoft fell 1.8% and chipmaker Nvidia slipped 2.1%.

The blow to interest rates came after stocks were already weak in the morning amid concerns about the severity of the fast-propagating Omicron variant of the coronavirus could hit the global economy.

Moderna’s chief executive predicted in an interview with the Financial Times that existing COVID-19 vaccines may be less effective with Omicron than previous variants. Regeneron also said on Tuesday that its monoclonal antibody treatment may have reduced effectiveness on Omicron. Moderna fell 4.4%; Regeneron fell 2.7%.

Much remains to be seen on the variant, including how much it can slow down already gutted supply chains or scare people out of stores. This uncertainty has sent Wall Street through jolts up and down as investors struggle to limit the economic damage Omicron will eventually cause.

There will be increased volatility around any news, said Kristina Hooper, chief global markets strategist at Invesco. She said markets will likely remain cautious before we know more.

The S&P 500 lost 88.27 points to 4,567. The benchmark fell 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, only to rise 1.3% on Monday as investors reconsidered if the reaction was overblown, before giving way to Tuesday’s loss. The index closed the month of November with a loss of 0.8%. This follows a gain of 6.9% in October and a decline of 4.8% in September. The index is now up 21.6% for the year.

A measure of stock market nervousness jumped nearly 19% on Tuesday, approaching its level on Friday, when it hit its highest level since March. Much of the increase occurred after Powell started speaking.

Gold generally does well when investor fear increases, but its price has fallen 0.5%. Higher interest rates could reduce the attractiveness of gold, which pays no interest to its holders.

Crude oil prices have fallen with fears that a global economy weakened by Omicron will use less fuel. Benchmark US crude fell 5.4% to its lowest level in three months. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 3.9%.

If Omicron ends up causing heavy damage to the global economy, it could put the Federal Reserve in a difficult position. Usually, the central bank will lower interest rates, which encourages borrowers to spend more and investors to pay higher prices for stocks.

But low rates can also encourage inflation, which is already high across the global economy. Powell acknowledged in his testimony to Congress that inflation has been worse and has lasted longer than the Fed expected. For months officials have described inflation as only transient, but Powell said that word no longer worked.

Subsequent losses for stocks on Tuesday were widespread, with all but seven S&P 500 stocks ending lower. Apple rose 3.2% for the biggest gain in the index.

Small stocks also suffered heavy losses. The Russell 2000 Index slipped 43.07 points, or 1.9%, to 2,198.91. Investors generally see them hit harder than their bigger rivals by both higher interest rates and a weaker US economy.

A signal in the bond market also showed some concern about the economic outlook. Longer-term T-bills generally offer higher yields than shorter-term T-bills, in part to offset the increased risk that future inflation could eat away at their yields.

A 10-year Treasury still offers more yield than a two-year Treasury, but the gap narrowed sharply on Tuesday. The two-year yield rose to 0.54% from 0.51% on Monday night. The 10-year yield, meanwhile, fell to 1.45% from 1.52%.

Many investors see this reduced spread to mean that the bond market has less confidence in the long-term strength of the economy. If that were to switch, with short-term returns exceeding long-term returns, many investors would see it as a semi-reliable indicator of a recession.

Associated Press writer Alex Veiga contributed to this report.