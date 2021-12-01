Mercks Covid Treatment Pill Wins FDA Panel Blessing





In a clinical trial, molnupiravir was found to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 30% when given to high-risk, unvaccinated volunteers within five days of onset of symptoms. It appears to be significantly less effective than the Pfizers pill, which has been shown to reduce this risk by 89%. Monoclonal antibody treatments have been shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by at least 70%. The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know Map 1 of 4 A new kind of treatment. A panel of experts voted to recommend that the FDA authorize a Covid pill from Merck for high-risk adults, the first in a new class of antiviral drugs that could work against a wide range of variants, including Omicron. The pill could be cleared within days and available by the end of the year. Assuming the FDA clears the use of molnupiravir, supplies will likely be limited initially. Also, the reduced time to get the pills could be a challenge. Mercks treatment is supposed to be given within five days of the onset of symptoms and is taken as 40 tablets over five days. Patients will most likely need to test positive for the coronavirus and see a doctor, who will write a prescription for a packet of pills that can be picked up from a pharmacy. But it often takes days to get results from a PCR test, and in some parts of the country it’s hard to find tests that return results within 15 minutes. In addition, many people do not have regular doctors to turn to for prescriptions. The Biden administration has ordered enough Mercks treatments, at around $ 700 per person, for 3.1 million people. Merck is expected to deliver these pills before February. In contrast, Pfizer is only expected to deliver enough of its pills to cover 300,000 people in the United States by the end of February. One question hanging over the treatment is how many eligible Americans will refuse to take the new pills. In a Morning Consult poll published this week, about half of unvaccinated adults the main group that expected to need the pills said they would not take FDA-cleared antiviral pills if they fell ill with Covid. Several committee members raised questions about the safety of the pill. The treatment works by inserting errors into the genes of the virus. Some scientists say there is a theoretical risk that it could also trigger mutations in cells, potentially causing reproductive damage or a long-term risk of cancer. The overall risk of mutagenicity in humans is considered low, FDA chief medical officer Dr Aimee Hodowanec said at the meeting, referring to the drug’s potential to induce mutations in the DNA of people who take it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/30/business/merck-covid-antiviral-pill-fda.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos