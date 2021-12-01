Can you spare a quarter? Dollar Tree stores raise prices to $ 1.25





STATEN ISLAND, NY For more than three decades, Dollar Tree – a national discount variety chain that sells everything from craft supplies and beauty products to candy, snacks and toys – has maintained its at all philosophy for a dollar, managing its kitsch but successful retail concept even through several tough inflationary periods. But the company, which is considered one of the last true dollar stores in the United States, has officially announced that a store-wide price increase will take effect in December. Bargain hunters and economic analysts across the country lament the move. The company believes now is the time to move away from the constraints of the $ 1 price tag in order to continue to provide extreme value to customers, Dollar Tree said in a statement. This decision is permanent and is not a reaction to short-term or transient market conditions. The chain, which operates thousands of stores in 48 states – including three on Staten Island – will drop a price tag of $ 1.25, which will apply to the majority of its products. Citing rising costs of goods and freight as the main reason for the price hike, the company said the increase would also help cover higher operating costs, including wages. The new prices have been tested in select stores since September, and the fully changed pricing rollout is expected to be completed in early 2022. Dollar Trees CEO Michael Witynski remains positive about the change. The additional dollar tree price gives us greater flexibility to manage all business, especially in a volatile and inflationary environment, Witynski said. We believe small-box value retail is more important than any other retail industry to millions of homes. The lifting of the $ 1 constraint represents a monumental milestone for our organization and we are excited to significantly improve the experience for our buyers and unlock value for our stakeholders. According to Associated press, the company’s shares rose 9.2% after the announcement, which was associated with the company’s quarterly profits. But not everyone is in favor of change. I think it dilutes their message, said David DArezzo, former Dollar General chief trader and veteran retail executive. CNN. DArezzo and others warn that Dollar Trees’ new image could be undermined by a competitor who sees the company change as an opportunity. It screams like not very smart, R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin also told the Press Agency. They shot at the mark.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.silive.com/business/2021/11/can-you-spare-a-quarter-dollar-tree-stores-raise-prices-to-125.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos