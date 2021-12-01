Readable announces approval of listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), symbol “READ”

Vancouver, British Columbia – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Legible Inc., formerly Twenty20 Investments Inc. (the Society Where Legible), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (CST) for listing of its common shares, to begin trading on the CSE under the ticker symbol READ on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of the company, said: I am extremely happy that we have been allowed to appear on the CSE, under the very appropriate symbol, READ. I would like to thank our shareholders for their confidence in our teams’ vision to not only market our revolutionary e-book reading and publication platform, but also for their support for the IPO of Legible so that we can accelerate our growth.

I would also like to thank CSE, our legal advisor DLA Piper (Canada) LLP and financial advisor Merchant Equities Capital Corp., for their support and guidance throughout the registration process. I would like to warmly thank the Legible team for their hard work and unwavering commitment to reaching this very important milestone.

Legible was created to usher in the future era of eBook reading and publishing with its browser-based, mobile-first and globally-distributed eBook platform available for enthusiasts. of books from all over the world.

Lisible has already entered into numerous partnerships with publishers and book distributors around the world. We add thousands of digital eBook titles to our platform daily while developing multiple ways to deliver eBooks to readers, including pay-per-view, subscription, rental, ad-supported and sponsored, Hainsworth added.

The multiple eBook reading options we are developing will allow us to create and capture multiple revenue streams as we grow our platform, as well as providing authors and publishers with additional revenue streams for their e-book content. Since our technology platform for reading and publishing e-books is browser-based and therefore truly accessible worldwide, we are well positioned to rapidly increase our global readership as we add book titles. additional electronics from around the world.

Aiming to empower and connect writers, storytellers, creators and readers around the world with a focus on access, resources and attention to undervalued communities, Legible is also developing partnerships with organizations. global charities to help build healthy communities through literacy.

Books Are Unique Wearable Magic – Stephen King

Investor Update Webcast

Legible will host an Investor Update webcast on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. PST, where CEO, Kaleeg Hainsworth will make a presentation to investors and answer pre-submitted questions from investors.

Investors are encouraged to submit any questions they would like answered prior to the webcast by submitting them to [email protected] by day’s end on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Readable Investor Update webcast details are:

A replay of the webcast will be available after the event at investors.lisible.com.

Following the previously announced closing of the transaction with Legible Media Inc. on November 26, 2021, Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO and director of Legible acquired 17,000,700 common shares (representing 27.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares) . In addition, as part of the transaction, options to purchase outstanding Legible Media shares held by persons eligible for the Company’s stock option plan may be exercised to purchase common shares. of the issuer under the same conditions. As a result, Mr. Hainsworth received 600,000 stock options. Assuming the exercise of these stock options by Mr. Hainsworth, he would own 17,600,700 common shares (representing 27.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares). Prior to the closing of the transaction, Mr. Hainsworth did not hold any securities in the Company. . Mr. Hainsworth may increase or decrease his investment in Legible depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. Lisible’s head office address is 2230 Ontario Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 2X2. Mr. Hainsworth’s address is 2230 Ontario Street, Vancouver, BC V5T 2X2.

About Lisible Inc .:

Legible is a new browser-based eBook reading platform that is revolutionizing the way readers, publishers and authors connect by presenting books the way they are meant to be enjoyed. Founded by a team of authors, digital eBook publishers, designers and publishing industry insiders, Legibles’ strategy is to provide readers around the world with open access to millions of books on any device connected to the Internet. The core values ​​of Legibles Accessibility, Sustainability, Beauty and Integrity inform its ongoing and active commitment to promote literacy, justice, equity, diversity, inclusion and a future. climate conscious around the world.

Investors are invited to visit Legibles curated Staff-Picks Library: https://legible.com/bookshelf?bookshelfId=26b31d56-e75d-414e-99ae-8852d1990010

Visit Readable.com and find out where eBooks come to life!

