Meet Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of TwitterExBulletin



toggle legend

Twitter







Twitter





When Jack Dorsey abruptly resigned as CEO of Twitter on Monday, he handed over the reins to Parag Agrawal, a software engineer who became one of Dorsey’s closest allies in shaping the future of the media company. social.

Dorsey’s confidence in Agrawal as CEO “runs deep,” the outgoing chief told employees in a E-mail Monday. “He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the business and its needs,” Dorsey wrote.

Twitter insiders say Agrawal is a close confidant of Dorsey who shares the co-founder’s vision for a future in which Twitter operates with technology that gives users greater control. They are both passionate about cryptocurrencies and blockchain, which they expect to play a key role in the future of Twitter.

Agrawal has been closely involved in related projects on Twitter. He has been working on efforts to allow users to tip using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and recently hired the leader of a new crypto team. He also oversees the company Blue sky project, which aims to create decentralized social networking software on which a number of platforms could run.

Still, some current and former employees told NPR they were surprised Agrawal was selected for the job, given his profile at the company is lower than that of other Twitter executives. He is also little known outside the company, unlike Dorsey, whose eccentric health habits (he said Wired magazine in 2020 that he eats only one meal a day and tries to spend two hours a day meditating), beard length and bitcoin obsession have been in the headlines for years.

Agrawal, 37, is a computer scientist who studied at the Indian Institute of Technology and Stanford University before joining Twitter ten years ago. He worked on the advertising products and the technical architecture of the company. In 2017, Dorsey appointed him CTO.

In its own E-mail To Twitter staff, Agrawal noted that when he joined the company, the company had fewer than 1,000 employees.

“I have walked in your shoes, I have seen the ups and downs, the challenges and the obstacles, the victories and the mistakes,” he wrote.

He worked on machine learning and other technical advancements that allowed Twitter to roll out new features and products faster, as it tried to shake off its reputation for being slow to innovate.

Agrawal also defended an internal team of researchers to determine whether Twitter’s algorithms are fair. Recently, this team published research that found that its automated photo cropping system favors white faces, and Twitter announced that it was ditching the software.

“Parag was at the origin of every critical decision that helped turn this business around,” Dorsey wrote.

The transfer comes at a critical time for major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

“There’s a lot of heat and a lot of friction and politics associated with being these social networks that so much public conversation takes place,” said Margaret O’Mara, Silicon Valley historian at the University of Washington.

“Mark Zuckerberg is turning to the metaverse,” she said, referring to Facebook’s recent pivot to create immersive VR experiences and rebrand the company as the Meta.

“Maybe Twitter is asking ‘What will be the next generation social network? Will it be more decentralized? Will it be more user-controlled?” She asked. .

It is up to Agrawal to answer these questions.