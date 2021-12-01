Business
Meet Parag Agrawal, the new CEO of TwitterExBulletin
When Jack Dorsey abruptly resigned as CEO of Twitter on Monday, he handed over the reins to Parag Agrawal, a software engineer who became one of Dorsey’s closest allies in shaping the future of the media company. social.
Dorsey’s confidence in Agrawal as CEO “runs deep,” the outgoing chief told employees in a E-mail Monday. “He’s been my choice for some time given how deeply he understands the business and its needs,” Dorsey wrote.
Twitter insiders say Agrawal is a close confidant of Dorsey who shares the co-founder’s vision for a future in which Twitter operates with technology that gives users greater control. They are both passionate about cryptocurrencies and blockchain, which they expect to play a key role in the future of Twitter.
Agrawal has been closely involved in related projects on Twitter. He has been working on efforts to allow users to tip using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and recently hired the leader of a new crypto team. He also oversees the company Blue sky project, which aims to create decentralized social networking software on which a number of platforms could run.
Still, some current and former employees told NPR they were surprised Agrawal was selected for the job, given his profile at the company is lower than that of other Twitter executives. He is also little known outside the company, unlike Dorsey, whose eccentric health habits (he said Wired magazine in 2020 that he eats only one meal a day and tries to spend two hours a day meditating), beard length and bitcoin obsession have been in the headlines for years.
Agrawal, 37, is a computer scientist who studied at the Indian Institute of Technology and Stanford University before joining Twitter ten years ago. He worked on the advertising products and the technical architecture of the company. In 2017, Dorsey appointed him CTO.
In its own E-mail To Twitter staff, Agrawal noted that when he joined the company, the company had fewer than 1,000 employees.
“I have walked in your shoes, I have seen the ups and downs, the challenges and the obstacles, the victories and the mistakes,” he wrote.
He worked on machine learning and other technical advancements that allowed Twitter to roll out new features and products faster, as it tried to shake off its reputation for being slow to innovate.
Agrawal also defended an internal team of researchers to determine whether Twitter’s algorithms are fair. Recently, this team published research that found that its automated photo cropping system favors white faces, and Twitter announced that it was ditching the software.
“Parag was at the origin of every critical decision that helped turn this business around,” Dorsey wrote.
The transfer comes at a critical time for major social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“There’s a lot of heat and a lot of friction and politics associated with being these social networks that so much public conversation takes place,” said Margaret O’Mara, Silicon Valley historian at the University of Washington.
“Mark Zuckerberg is turning to the metaverse,” she said, referring to Facebook’s recent pivot to create immersive VR experiences and rebrand the company as the Meta.
“Maybe Twitter is asking ‘What will be the next generation social network? Will it be more decentralized? Will it be more user-controlled?” She asked. .
It is up to Agrawal to answer these questions.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/11/30/1060035782/parag-agarwal-twitter-ceo
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]