Canada’s oil province Alberta says rising energy prices will reduce budget deficit





Nov. 30 (Reuters) – High energy prices will help Canada’s largest oil-producing province, Alberta, reduce its budget deficit for 2021/22 to C $ 5.8 billion ($ 4.5 billion ) compared to the $ 7.8 billion deficit forecast in August, the government said on Tuesday. Alberta, whose economy is closely tied to fluctuations in global oil prices, said in a budget update that drilling activity and crude production has increased while commercial production remains strong. Personal and corporate tax revenues will increase, he added. Finance Minister Travis Toews said in a statement that the more optimistic forecasts were due to “improving employment, strong consumer spending, residential construction and activity, and growth in the economy. higher than expected global energy demand – pushing up oil and natural gas prices. “ Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now After contracting 7.9% last year, Alberta’s real gross domestic product is now expected to grow 6.1% in 2021, less than the 6.7% projected in August. “Rising input costs, supply side bottlenecks and labor shortages in some industries are expected to constrain short-term job gains,” the update said. Global oil prices hit multi-year highs in October amid tight supply and heightened optimism that demand will pick up from the effects of the pandemic. But last week, concerns about a new variant of COVID-19 pushed oil prices down sharply, and it remains to be seen how the spread of the variant will affect demand for crude. Rising energy prices also prompted Saskatchewan to cut its own budget deficit forecast on Monday. This month, Canada’s two most populous provinces, Ontario and Quebec, both downgraded their own deficit forecasts, citing stronger-than-expected growth. Read more ($ 1 = 1.2816 Canadian dollars) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to reuters.com Register now Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by David Gregorio Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

