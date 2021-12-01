Explained: Why Stock Investors Should Be Cautious of the Omicron Threat





Domestic stock markets have seen increased volatility in recent trading sessions as investors remain concerned about the overall impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 both experienced two big crashes last week, following reports that the new variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across countries. This has led some countries to impose new restrictions, with scientists classifying the new variant as highly transmissible. Market experts fear that hasty decisions by countries to prevent the spread of the new variant of Covid could end up hurting the global economic recovery and markets. This, in turn, could also have a detrimental effect on Indian stock markets. Read | Sensex, Nifty surges on strong GDP growth in Q2FY22 LIKELIHOOD OF STOCK MARKET CORRECTION Experts who follow the stock market recently predicted that domestic stocks would correct further, as Omicron added to existing issues such as higher inflationary pressure, a possible rise in interest rates and disruption to global supply. . While the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty rose on Wednesday after the country reported strong growth in the second quarter, markets remain very volatile at the moment. A poll of strategists, conducted by the Reuters news agency, indicated that domestic stocks will not recover from recent losses until mid-2022. This is due to concerns over the resurgence of Covid-19 and global monetary tightening. Further corrections can also be expected over the next six months. Read also | Why India’s zigzag recovery is not yet cause for celebration However, it is too early to predict the impact of the new variant of Covid-19 on the global economy. As scientists around the world try to decode the new variants, market experts have urged investors to be cautious when placing new bets and to avoid any panic-motivated decision. EXPERTS ON FUTURE MARKET MOVEMENTS The Indian stock market has seen a remarkable recovery after the previous two waves of Covid-19, with Sensex rallying nearly 20% since the start of the year (YTD). However, the index fell about 8% from its all-time high of 62,245.43 amid growing concern over the new variant of Covid-19. The poll of 35 stock market strategists suggested the benchmark Sensex would hit 60,450 again by mid-2022, up more than 5% from Monday’s close of 57,260.58. “We believe the fear of inflation combined with the increase in Covid-19 cases around the world may continue to trigger corrective action over the next few months,” said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research, Religare Broking to Reuters. However, the index is expected to rise and peak at 63,000 by the end of 2022. At least 25 of 35 stock strategists polled by Reuters said a correction in Indian stocks was likely over the next six months. “We could see a 5-10% correction for Indian markets as valuations adjust to moderating earnings dynamics. The market also remains sensitive to emerging market equity risk linked to the strength of the (US) dollar and higher bond yields, ”said Rajat Agarwal, Asia Equity Strategist at Societe Generale.

