IEA: Renewable energy growth to reach record in 2021, still far from net zero emissions targets





The energy watchdog estimates that about 290 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity came online in 2021, enough electricity for about 200 million average American homes, according to a report released Wednesday.

By 2026, the agency predicts that global renewable capacity will increase by more than 60% from 2020 levels, an amount equivalent to the current total global power capacity of fossil fuels and nuclear combined, he said. declared. But to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, a goal many countries have set themselves, renewables need a much bigger boost.

The current pace is being driven by China, which the agency says remains the world leader in renewable energy growth. The country is expected to reach 1,200 GW of total wind and solar capacity by 2026, four years ahead of its target date.

Renewable energy is also quickly adopted in India, where it is expected to double new installations this year, compared to 2015-2020.

The IEA also highlighted deployments in Europe and the United States, both regions expected to “significantly” accelerate renewable energy installations compared to the previous five years. China, India, Europe and the United States together account for 80% of the global expansion of renewable capacity, he said. But their current efforts alone will not solve the climate crisis. To achieve net zero emissions by 2050, when the world emits only the amount of greenhouse gases it can also remove from the atmosphere, renewable energy capacity additions must almost double from 2021 to 2026, said the IEA. For biofuels, annual demand growth should quadruple and renewable heat demand should triple. Whether world leaders are up to the task remains a question, pledges made in this month’s climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland fall short of what scientists say necessary to avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis. Nearly 200 countries adopted the Glasgow Climate Pact at COP26 in early November, an agreement that called for the phasing out of subsidies for coal and inefficient fossil fuels. While analysts have said the pact is a step in the right direction, the pledges have postponed more action on reducing fossil fuel emissions until next year. To limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, a threshold that scientists say we should stay below the world is to reduce the rate of greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 27 billion metric tons per year, according to Climate Action Tracker. But current commitments, including those drawn up at COP26, are only about a quarter of the way. India and Iran have said no to including harsh language on fossil fuels in the Glasgow Pact. India, whose government recently pledged to reach 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, called for a change to the text to read a phased “cut” of coal as opposed to a “phase out” . Coal is the dirtiest form of energy and scientists say phasing out the use of coal is key to tackling the climate crisis. In its report, the IEA says governments need to accelerate renewables by tackling the main obstacles to their implementation, including grid integration, insufficient remuneration, issues of social acceptance and political approaches. inconsistent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/01/business/renewable-energy-growth-iea-report-climate-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos