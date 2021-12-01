Powell Says It’s Time to Retire ‘Transient’ When Talking About Inflation — and Stock Market Reservoir

Happy retirement, transitory.

As if it wasn’t difficult enough for the Federal Reserve to fulfill its key mandate of full employment, now it is withdrawing the word transitional; even as members of the central bank struggle to achieve its second goal: price stability.

In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell said it was high time to withdraw the word transient, which has become an annoyance for the US central banker and an impenetrable piece of Jabberwocky for those watching inflation. peak about three decades.

We tend to use [ transitory] to mean he won’t leave a permanent mark in the form of higher inflation, Powell told Senate lawmakers on Tuesday. I think it’s probably a good time to take that word out and try to make it clearer what we mean.

Undoubtedly, few have been more obstinate in their attempt to explain a word, which Merriam-Webster defines from short duration and with a tendency to die:not persistent.

However, the transient may have led to a lot of confusion in the market for Powell.

As recently as last week, the Fed preferred a measure of inflation, the price index of personal consumption expenditure, has grown at the fastest rate in nearly 31 years. Whether transient or not, the surge in prices has been closely watched by investors, even though they are to bid the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,

the S&P 500 SPX index,

and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,

and keeping the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield TMUBMUSD10Y,

anchored below 2%.

Market participants often refer to transient to describe expectations that increased pricing pressures, attributed to supply chain bottlenecks and increased demand as COVID restrictions loosen. , are likely to be short-lived.

However, that is not precisely how Powell saw it and we can hardly fault him for wanting to remove the term infuriating.

In July, the Fed boss spent several minutes trying to explain the transition to a reporters room following a political meeting.

The concept of transient is really this: it is that the increases go

to arrive. Didn’t say they were going to back down. This is not what transient means. This means that the price increases will occur, so there will be inflation but the inflation process will stop so that there will be no more when, when we think about inflation, we let’s really think about inflation which is increasing year after year. year. It’s inflation.

Powell continued:

So what, what I mean by transient is just something that doesn’t leave a permanent mark on the inflation process. Again, we don’t mean, I don’t mean that, that, that, that, you know, producers are going to take back those price increases. That’s not the idea. It’s just that they won’t last forever. So to the extent that people implement price increases because commodities go up or labor costs or something like that go up, you know, the question, really, for inflation is really, does that mean they will increase the next year by the same amount? So you’re going to be in a process where inflation, the process of inflation, starts. And, and this is happening because people’s expectations for future inflation are increasing. And we don’t think that’s happening.

Understood?

Powell appeared to acknowledge at a subsequent press conference following the November 2-3 central bank policy meeting that there was still work to be done.

Transient is a word people have different understandings of, Powell said earlier in November. For some it gives a feeling of short-lived, ”he said. There is a real-time component measured in months, say.

Really for us what the transient has meant is that if something is transient, it will not leave behind higher inflation permanently or very persistently. That’s why we, you know, took a step back from the transient.

It is still unclear how fleeting or not the price pressures will be when supply chains eventually loosen.

The abandonment of terminology may suggest that Powell and company are fed up with explaining it or are beginning to view inflation as more enduring and pernicious than originally anticipated.

Powell told lawmakers it would be appropriate for policymakers to consider speeding up the liquidation of monthly central bank asset purchases at their meeting next month, triggering further declines in sensitive U.S. benchmarks.

Part of the reason for the decline is the Fed’s implicit hawkishness at a time when questions remain about inflation, its duration and its severity. Some economists are betting that inflation could reach 7%, which is well above the Fed’s annual target of 2%.

In any case, as ephemeral as it denotes, the term ephemeral is a time set aside. But we just don’t know how long it will last.