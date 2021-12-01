Kin + Carta Plc becomes first London Stock Exchange listed company to achieve B Corp certification





Kin + Carta joins a select group of publicly traded companies to achieve certification, demonstrating that it meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. Kin + Carta has exceeded B Corp’s governance, workers, community, environment, and customer requirements as assessed through a rigorous independent verification process.

The B Corp certification represents another important step in the responsible business journey of the company, having spent the last three years reviewing and improving its operations and its proposition to ensure a positive impact in all areas. “The corporate culture is changing and today’s success shouldn’t be defined by profit alone,” said J Schwan, CEO, Kin + Carta, following shareholder and customer approval to continue with certification. “Kin + Carta’s mission is to build a world that works better for everyone, and today that goal has been validated against the highest standards. Our bottom line isn’t just about profit. It’s about people and the planet, too. We are driven by the desire to put value in action rather than words and to build a successful business that gives back to the world in which it operates. “As part of this trip, we are extremely proud that 99% of our shareholders voted for us to follow this path, which makes us a rare example of a public company that has chosen to become a B Corp. J ‘hopes this inspires others, and reinforces why so many talented and forward thinking people come to work for us. “ B Corps are legally bound to consider the impact of their decisions on all stakeholders and represent a growing ambition to recalibrate the existing economic system. Chris Turner, the executive director of B Lab UK said: “We are transforming the global economy for the benefit of all people, communities and the planet. Today’s announcement of Kin + Carta as the first London Stock Exchange company to achieve global B Corp certification marks an important milestone in our journey, especially as Shareholders voted to prioritize stakeholder value versus shareholder value. This is the start of a growing trend in UK limited companies, changing perceptions of what defines value, we welcome and strongly support others who seek to do the same. ” John kerr, president of Kin + Carta, concludes: “Kin + Carta’s commitment to becoming a Certified B Company encompasses our role in society and with our customers, while empowering our employees to achieve their ambitions. All of this has been driven by a number of very motivated people. , but achieved by our parents globally, who are all dedicated to making it happen. “I am incredibly honored to be able to announce that Kin + Carta is the first London Stock Exchange company to achieve global B Corp certification and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Group. “ About Kin + Carta Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consulting firm committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Our 1,700 strategists, engineers and creatives around the world bring the connecting power of technology, data and experience to the world’s most influential companies, helping them accelerate their digital roadmap, innovate quickly, modernize their systems, empower their teams and optimize for continued growth. As a Certified B Corp, our triple bottom line is people, planet and profit is at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visitwww.kinandcarta.com. SOURCE Kin + Carta

