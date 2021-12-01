Oil prices rebound ahead of OPEC meeting despite Omicron concerns





A maze of crude oil pipes and valves is pictured during a Department of Energy visit to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in Freeport, Texas, United States, June 9, 2016. REUTERS / Richard Carson / File Photo

Big oil producers start two days of talks

In November, Brent lost 16%, WTI 21%

API data shows lower than expected U.S. crude inventories drop

LONDON, Dec. 1 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose more than 4% on Wednesday as major producers prepared to discuss future production amid the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus triggering new travel restrictions that could dampen demand for oil. Stock markets, which often move in tandem with oil prices, also rebounded as investors bought the previous session's decline in hopes that Omicron would not derail an economic recovery. Brent crude futures for February rose $ 3.25, or 4.7%, to $ 72.48 a barrel at 1241 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $ 3.01, or 4.6%, to $ 69.19 a barrel. First-month Brent and WTI contracts in November posted their biggest monthly percentage declines since March 2020, down 16% and 21% respectively. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will meet on Wednesday after 13:00 GMT and before a meeting Thursday of OPEC +, which brings together OPEC with allies including Russia. Some analysts expect OPEC + to suspend its 400,000 barrels per day supply plans in January. 2022 is expected to bring excess supply even at current demand levels. "There is a lot to believe that OPEC + will not increase its oil production further as a first step in an attempt to keep current prices around $ 70 a barrel," said Stephen Brennock, PVM analyst. "OPEC + has been cautious since it began to slowly ramp up supplies and make the decision to halt a planned production increase in January and keep its quota flat with its cautious approach." However, several OPEC + ministers said there was no need to change course. But even if OPEC + agrees to go ahead with its planned increase in supply in January, producers might struggle to add as much. A Reuters investigation found that OPEC pumped 27.74 million b / d in November, up 220,000 b / d from the previous month, but that was lower than the increase of 254,000 b / d authorized for OPEC members under the OPEC + agreement. In a bearish sign of demand, data from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed US crude inventories fell 747,000 barrels during the week ended Nov. 26, according to market sources, a smaller drop. provided that. Government inventory data is due at 3:30 p.m. GMT. Additional reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Koustav Samanta in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill and Louise Heavens

