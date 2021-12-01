Business
Rising costs could erase years of renewable energy progress report
The global rise in commodity prices is undermining the confidence of clean energy analysts, who say they are increasingly uncertain whether renewables and batteries can sustain their long-term price declines.
The uncertainty was apparent this week in a pair of market analyzes from BloombergNEF and the International Energy Agency, which assessed how the high prices of key raw materials ranging from steel, aluminum and from copper to polysilicon and lithium and battery electrolytes would change the economics of clean energy technologies.
BNEF analysts concluded in a 2021 battery price survey released yesterday that a wave of cheap electric cars may have to wait two more years as lithium-ion batteries break their streak of annual declines of costs a decade.
Separately, the IEA’s annual renewable energy report released this morning found that current economic trends for raw materials, freight and energy raise “significant uncertainties” for renewables. If raw material costs remain high until 2022, that could erase three years of falling costs for solar investments and five years for onshore wind, the IEA concluded.
All of this could happen alongside the high prices of fossil fuels, a factor that would be particularly important in maintaining the competitive advantage of renewables. The IEA, for example, revised upward its forecast for renewable energy growth in the United States over the next five years, saying wind and solar would be deployed 35% faster than expected due to favorable state and federal policies and corporate purchasing.
Yet the price pressures for wind and solar come at a time when analysts say massive investment is needed to meet climate action goals.. IEA energy experts estimated earlier this year that to reach zero net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, annual global investments in clean energy would need to triple.
If high commodity prices remain high until next year, analysts wrote in the report, it would put around 100 gigawatts of renewable energy at risk, an amount roughly equivalent to the entire solar industry. American that has already been contracted. Small businesses would be less equipped to take on these risks. And bringing new wind and solar projects online would require an additional investment of $ 100 billion per year.
“This is equivalent to increasing the current global investment in renewable energy capacity by about a third,” IEA analysts wrote.
“A difficult environment”
The IEA and BNEF reports add to a battery of warnings for years about the exposure of clean energy technologies to volatile metal prices. But they also shed light on when and how the current supply crisis could really impact efforts to tackle climate change.
For example, BNEF’s findings on lithium-ion batteries, which are used in both electric cars and grid-scale energy storage, have been sunny to some extent. This year, the average cost of a lithium-ion battery has dropped 6%, to about $ 132 per kilowatt hour. And that’s down from $ 684 in 2013, a monumental plunge that revolutionized the scope of possibilities for clean energy.
However, it has remained close to the all-important $ 100 mark, the threshold that many energy analysts say would allow automakers to sell electric vehicles for the same price as a comparable gasoline car, while still making a profit. similar.
During the second part of this year, BNEF found, the price of battery packs actually increased, along with the raw materials that go into battery cells.
In 2022, the average pack could reach $ 135, the company’s analysts predicted. The $ 100 mark may not be eclipsed until 2026, two years later than the BNEF previously predicted a change that could slow progress towards the Biden administration’s 2030 goal of converting half of all sales. of new electric cars.
Kwasi Ampofo, who heads metals and mining research at BNEF, said some significant pressures on lithium prices are expected to be resolved by the first quarter of next year. “This will help bring down lithium prices,” he said.
Yet in Europe, where regulators are forcing a faster transition to electric vehicles, automakers could find themselves in a particularly difficult position, BNEF analysts said.
“This creates a difficult environment for automakers, especially those in Europe,” said James Frith, head of energy storage research at BNEF and lead author of the analysis.
European automakers, he added, “may now have to make a choice between reducing margins or passing on costs, at the risk of dissuading consumers from buying an EV.
