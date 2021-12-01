Mortgage rate forecast for December 2021: expect higher rates

Santa may be coming to town, but he’s probably bringing higher mortgage rates with him. As the holidays approach, all signs were pointing to a rate hike in the days and weeks to come – at least until a new mutation in the coronavirus sparks new fears the pandemic may enter a new phase .

The World Health Organization warned on Sunday that the omicron variant poses a “very high” global risk – and is likely to spread internationally. While it’s too early to know the effect on mortgage rates, this latest twist means the pandemic could continue to disrupt consumer spending, disrupt travel plans and scare off investors. Fear of the 2020 coronavirus has caused mortgage rates to drop to record highs, and a new wave of uncertainty could darken the rate picture.

In January 2020, the average rate on a 30-year mortgage fell below 3%, according to Bankrate’s national survey of lenders. But by New Year’s Eve, those rates could have risen by 40 basis points – if the omicrom variant turns out to be light.

What kind of rates can you expect on your next mortgage purchase or refinance loan? We spoke to the experts and got their rate forecasts for December and beyond.

Dreaming of a white Christmas (and reduced rates)

Warning signs of rising inflation have not abated in recent weeks, leaving many industry insiders pessimistic about the mortgage rate environment, although recent jobs reports appear promising, the broader economic data looks bullish and the recently passed infrastructure bill appears to be a step in the right direction.

“With inflation high and the Federal Reserve sticking to its promise to start phasing out bond purchases, mortgage rates will continue to rise through the end of the year,” said Greg McBride, financial analyst in chief of Bankrate.



He predicts the 30-year fixed rate will average 3.5%, compared to an average rate of up to 2.7% for a 15-year mortgage, by the end of the month.

Nadia Evangelou, senior economist and director of forecasting for the National Association of Realtors, is firmly on McBride’s camp.

“Inflation is at its highest level since 1990. If it stays high for a longer period, mortgage rates will rise even more,” she says. “Meanwhile, the Fed will slowly reduce its monthly bond purchases. This strategy should drive bond yields higher, as the supply of these bonds increases in the general economy and bond prices fall. Following the trend of the 10-year Treasury yield, mortgage rates will also rise. “

Len Kiefer, deputy chief economist at mortgage giant Freddie Mac, said his organization also expects high rates this month, but perhaps not as high as others are predicting.

“We expect the 30-year fixed mortgage to be around 3.2% in December. This forecast implies that rates will rise in the short term, ”Kiefer explains. “Mortgage rates generally track US Treasury yields, and we expect them to continue to rise, albeit at a modest pace. Treasury yields are higher due to a variety of factors including an economic recovery, higher short-term inflation and an anticipated tightening of monetary policy. “

While Freddie Mac doesn’t forecast the 15-year mortgage rate, Kiefer says you can expect this shorter-term mortgage to follow the same trends as its 30-year counterpart.

Sound in the rate projections for 2022

Eager to know if December’s higher rates are just fluke? Prepare for bad news: Several factors point to further rate hikes in the first quarter of 2022.

“Mortgage rates will continue to rise over the coming year due to high inflation. When inflation rises, lenders demand higher interest rates to compensate for the drop in purchasing power, ”explains Evangelou. “Also, consider that the labor market continues to recover. Mortgage rates tend to increase when employment increases and the unemployment rate decreases.

Also consider that the Fed’s own projections point to one or two likely interest rate hikes in 2022. But if inflation continues to grow at its current rate, that rate hike could come sooner than expected next year. .

“And when the Fed raises its interest rates, so do the banks. When that happens, mortgage rates go up for borrowers, ”adds Evangelou, who believes the 30-year mortgage and 15-year mortgage will average 3.5% and 2.8% in 2022.

McBride says the upward trend in rates will be limited, however, by occasional episodes of market volatility and concerns about slowing economic growth in 2022.

“Nonetheless, continued economic expansion, high inflation and a less stimulating Federal Reserve all suggest higher, rather than lower, mortgage rates over the coming year,” says McBride, who predicts that rates will rise to 3.6% and 2.8% respectively for the 30- and 15-year mortgage, on average, by the end of March 2022. “If the perception is that the Fed is behind the curve inflation, that will fuel a rate hike. “

If Kiefer’s calculation that the 30-year rate will average 3.4% in the first three months of 2022 is correct, it means that the rates will have reached their highest level since the start of the pandemic. in spring 2020.

“The good news is that higher interest rates will reflect a stronger economy that continues to recover and return to normal,” Kiefer said. “Of course, negative surprises about the pandemic could lead to lower interest rates, but continued progress on COVID-19 would likely lead to higher rates. The market has so far ignored recent inflation readings. high, interpreting much of recent higher inflation as transient; but if market participants start to view inflation as more persistent, it could lead to higher rates. “

Our panel of pros aren’t the only ones betting on more expensive mortgages next year. In his most recent forecast, Fannie Mae predicts that the 30-year fixed-rate benchmark mortgage will average 3.2% in the first quarter of 2022 and 3.3% throughout the year. The Mortgage Bankers Association provides tariffs on average 3.3% in the first quarter and 4.0% for the whole of 2022. And according to Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist for CoreLogic, the 30-year fixed rate should hover around 3.4% by the end of 2022.

Treat yourself to a home or refi now, if you’re ready

Buying a home is a major undertaking that no one should rush into. But in today’s dynamic market, home buyers may need to take decisive action after carefully considering their financial situation.

“With mortgage interest rates and house prices set to rise over the next year, buying today will likely be more affordable than waiting,” suggests Kiefer. “Prospective buyers will want to first review their current credit profile and household balance sheet, as well as how long they plan to stay in their new home, what their current employment status is, how much more debt they have. have to repay and to what extent they have been able to manage their payments on existing debts.

Evangelou agrees.

“It only makes sense to wait if mortgage rates or house prices drop, which probably won’t happen in the coming year,” she says. “Meanwhile, rental prices have risen, and they could rise further as demand for rental housing strengthens. So, I advise potential buyers to lock in a rate now.

If refinancing is on your radar, now is the time to act, assuming your financial situation is in order, advises McBride.

“Even with the recent rate hikes, refinance rates are still lower than anything seen before the summer of last year,” he says. “Don’t pass up the opportunity. Especially with the cost of so many other things on the rise, the ability to significantly reduce your mortgage payments can create valuable wiggle room in your household budget.

Don’t let the prospect of a higher pricing environment spoil your zest for life.

“By historical standards, mortgage interest rates remain very low,” Kiefer explains. “Rates are expected to increase by almost 2 percentage points to reach their highest level in the past five years. “

