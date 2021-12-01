Connect with us

Where to get a COVID-19 recall in the Hudson Valley

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health officials on Monday encouraged all people over 18 to get a booster shot if they were eligible, as a new strain of coronavirus emerges and the number of active cases of COVID-19 is increasing.

On November 19, the CDC extended eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to all adults who received their initial dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna at least six months ago, or their dose of Johnson & Johnson. at least two months ago.

The boosters are especially recommended for people over 50 and for people with pre-existing health problems.

Can I get the flu shot at the same time as the COVID vaccine?

The CDC said it is safe to get the flu vaccine and COVID vaccine at the same time, whether it’s your first COVID vaccine or your third dose. The New York State Department of Health suggests considering giving each vaccine to a different arm to help reduce pain and swelling that may occur.

Getting vaccinated is safe and easy because COVID-19 and influenza vaccines are widely available at healthcare providers, local and retail pharmacies, and clinics across the region and you can get both. vaccines safely at the same time, said Andrew Sherman Evans. Jr., director of public health and disease prevention for the Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health in a statement.

Can I change the brand of vaccine?

CDC says people can mix and match their vaccine which means that if someone has been given a brand for their initial doses (eg Moderna), they can switch to another brand for the recall (eg Pfizer).

Where can I get a COVID-19 booster injection?

At the state level: New York has an online portal for residents to search state-run locations for booster injections. You can also call 1-800-232-0233. Residents wanting a second dose or a booster should bring their CDC vaccination record.

Departmental clinics: Check with local health departments for more information. Columbia County; Greene County; Dutchess County; Ulster County; Putnam County; Orange County; Delaware County; Sullivan County

Independent local pharmacies


Pharmacy chains

To find other locations to get a reminder, visit vaccines.gov. In the Capital Region, this is where you can get your booster shot.



