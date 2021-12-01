Business
Attorney General Pressures Amazon to Improve Security at Staten Island Warehouse
STATEN ISLAND, NY – New York Attorney General Letitia James continued her fight against Amazon, filing a motion on Tuesday calling for emergency relief to address the health and safety concerns of workers at the giant’s warehouse. e-commerce in Staten Island.
Calling on a court-appointed monitor to implement coronavirus (COVID-19) safety precautions at the Bloomfield distribution center, as well as the reinstatement of Chris Smalls, an employee who was reportedly fired after staging a protest against security concerns there in March 2020, the James said his latest injunction was in response to Amazon’s rollback of its already inadequate public health measures, even as a new variant threatens to cause transmission rates , illness and death.
The Staten Island warehouse has previously been at the center of controversy, including accusations in a New York Committee for Occupational Safety and Health (NYCOSH) report of unhealthy workplace practices, such as forcing employees to work longer. fast and limit breaks – some of which were chronic for a year New York Times investigative piece.
According to James, concerns like those that have yet to be addressed.
The establishment employs over 5,000 workers and recently added to its staff with a large vacation rental.
Amazon and its executives have cashed in billions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as the crisis rages, workers’ health and concerns continue to be ignored, James said in a statement. Amazon needs to ensure a work environment that promotes safety, transparency and respect for its hard-working employees, not an environment that puts them more at risk.
James opened an investigation into Amazon in March 2020 following numerous complaints about the lack of precautions taken to protect employees at company facilities. The investigation was then expanded to determine whether Amazon unlawfully terminated or sanctioned employees who reported these security concerns.
According to the attorney general’s office, the initial investigation found that Amazon’s health and safety response violated state law due to inadequate cleaning and disinfection protocols. The investigation also cited the use of productivity monitoring practices that failed to allow employees to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the risk of COVID-19 infection.
In February 2021, James filed a lawsuit against Amazon and in October 2021, Judge Nancy Bannon dismissed the online retailers’ request to dismiss the lawsuit. In this amended complaint, James claims Amazon violated New York state labor law by failing to take reasonable steps to protect workers from the spread of COVID-19 and by illegally terminating and sanctioning employees. who opposed unsafe working conditions.
The petition, filed in the New York County State Supreme Court, requires Amazon to allow time for cleaning, hygiene and social distancing, and to institute appropriate COVID-19 contact tracing protocols if a worker at the site contracts the virus. James is also seeking a court order for Smalls to return to his previous position on an interim basis, pending the outcome of this litigation.
Amazon has repeatedly demonstrated that it refuses to put the safety of its employees first and that is unacceptable, said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU). Amazon workers have repeatedly raised concerns about serious issues impacting their health and safety during the pandemic. But instead of addressing those concerns, Amazon has gone after those workers. Amazon must change its behavior; and he must be held accountable for his blatant safety record.
In response to the amended complaint, Amazon released a statement accusing James of politicizing the pandemic.
It is disappointing that the attorney general is seeking to politicize the pandemic by calling for emergency relief now despite the complaint being filed nine months ago, Amazon spokesman Kelly Nantel said in an email. . We were working hard every day for our team, and the facts are that we have acted quickly since the start of the pandemic, listened to and learned from the experts, and took a holistic approach to COVID-19 security resulting in costs of over $ 15 billion to support our employees and customers.
Smalls did not respond to a request for comment on James’ motion, but he did retweet the Attorney General’s announcement to his Twitter account which is registered under the pseudonym. @Shut_downAmazon.
