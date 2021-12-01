Omicron Covid variant could turn out to be ‘storm in a teacup’, says former head of vaccine task force

Omicron could turn out to be a teacup storm that blew in the span of a fortnight, according to the former head of the government’s vaccine task force.

Clive Dix also suggested that if the new variant turns out to be significantly more contagious than Delta, but also less serious, as many expect, it might be worth relaxing the longer-term restrictions once it gets there. will have become widespread in the UK, only to let it spread further.

Mr. Dix, who has stepped down as Chairman of the UK Vaccine Working Group in April, said it was still too early to be sure of the dangers Omicron posed and that the government was right to exercise caution until more was known.

Much of the Omicron remains unknown. Scientists in South Africa will need at least two weeks to track the data to draw conclusions, although Nervtag in the UK has expressed concern.

However, he was fairly calm and not really worried about the new variant, he added.

I think everything will calm down soon, it won’t be a big story in a few weeks, Mr Dix said I.

If we take a look at all the facts we know so far, none of them points to a super concern. Yes, it looks like it transmits very easily, maybe even easier than the Delta variant.

But did not yet see serious illness and did not see death. The image looks like a more benign virus and this is what you would expect with viruses. They mutate to become more transmissible, they do not appear to be fatal, otherwise they are not transmitted.

He added: I think it might even be a storm in a teacup. It could be that in two weeks we would go back to just measuring the number of people with Delta and there are fewer people hospitalized and we may be lagging behind.

Mr Dix said that while he doesn’t think vaccines should be adjusted to fight Omicron, the UK has provided the perfect living lab to confirm this anyway, given its high level of Delta infections. and vaccinations compared to other countries.

In the UK, we’ll have to wait and see if it outperforms Delta. This is the perfect country to look at that and to look at vaccine performance because we currently have a lot more Delta per capita than any other country. And were up in the region by 70 percent vaccinated.

Existing vaccines may be slightly less effective at preventing transmission, but I would be very surprised if Omicron escapes the vaccine’s cellular immune response, and I would be very surprised if this virus will cause more serious illness or death.

But in saying that, I think the government has done the right thing by being prudent and saying let’s make sure everyone has as high a level of immunity as possible.

In the best-case scenario, far from being a curse, Omicron could even prove to be a blessing for the UK by diluting the severity of the disease and ultimately banning Delta, Mr Dix suggested.

There is a school of thought that if it’s weaker in terms of what it does to people then we should let it overwhelm us, we should get rid of Delta and then we have a weaker virus in circulation. who wasn’t worried. It is really good.

You wouldn’t be encouraging its spread, but you would just let things get back to normal because we are removing those metrics that we have at the moment. In that scenario, people might start to get back to normal and we would start to see a lot of this virus but no hospitalization.

This result would see Covid-19 follow a similar trajectory to the common cold.

These different viruses that cause colds that they used to kill people. But if someone measured each day to say how many people got a cold, it would be colossal, it would be millions in winter. But we’re not doing it because they’re not going to the hospital now, he said.