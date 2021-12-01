Biden says ‘shelves are going to be stocked’ for the holiday season





“If you’ve looked at the news recently, you might think that the shelves at all of our stores across the country are empty, that parents won’t be able to give their kids gifts this holiday season,” Biden said. “But here’s the deal: For the vast majority of the country, that’s not happening.”

The president praised the steps his administration has taken to speed up operations and extend the hours of operation of major southern California ports, as well as to facilitate the movement of goods more quickly.

Overall, Biden said “shelves are going to be stocked” and the United States “is heading into the holiday season in really good shape.”

Biden said the CEOs he met earlier this week “reported that their stocks were up, shelves were well stocked and they were ready to meet consumer demand for the holidays.” The President hosted a White House roundtable with executives from Best Buy, Food Lion, Etsy, Walmart, Mattel, Samsung, CVS Health and others.

In October, in response to a backlog of container ships off the west coast, the president announced that the Port of Los Angeles would move to 24/7 service, bringing it into line with port operations. from Long Beach, which was already in operation. 24/7. These two ports handle 40% of container traffic in the United States. “Over the past month, the number of containers left on the docks blocking traffic to these stores has lasted for more than eight days. Now it’s down 40%, which means they’re heading to the shelves faster. of stores, ”Biden said. “It’s an incredible success story.” The president also addressed the rise in consumer prices that frustrates Americans across the country and said his administration had “used all available tools” to solve the problem. The White House faces increasing pressure to bring down skyrocketing prices at the pump, contributing to the biggest rise in inflation in decades. “This is a global challenge, a natural byproduct of the global economy halted by the pandemic as it comes to life,” Biden said, pointing to other countries like the UK and Canada who have the same problem. The President said: “Prices are still not in sync as the world returns. But as we continue to overcome these hurdles, the more the price pressures will ease.” He said that the release of emergency oil reserves by the United States, which is being carried out in coordination with several other major countries, “will not solve the high gas prices overnight, but it has made a difference. “. Over the past month, he said, “probably in part because of the anticipation of this action, we have seen the price of oil and gasoline in wholesale markets drop significantly.” “In fact, since the end of October, the average weekly gasoline price in the wholesale market has fallen by about 10%. That’s a drop of 25 cents a gallon. These savings are expected to reach the American people very soon, and it can. It just doesn’t happen fast enough, ”Biden said. The Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve – the largest release from the reserve in U.S. history, Biden said. This is done in coordination with several other countries, including China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom. This story has been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/01/politics/biden-supply-chain-holiday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos