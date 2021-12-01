Elizabeth Holmes testifies she contacted Rupert Murdoch in an attempt to kill damning Wall Street Journal story





Holmes, who is on trial on criminal fraud charges, said on Tuesday she appealed to media mogul and Theranos investor Rupert Murdoch to see if she could influence her fight for Journal history. Murdoch is the executive chairman of News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal.

“You personally went to the owner of The Wall Street Journal to try to get him to reverse the story, didn’t you? “ Deputy U.S. Attorney Robert Leach asked the former CEO of Theranos in the federal courtroom in San Jose where she was on the witness stand testifying in her own defense during the last five days of the trial .

“I did it,” Holmes said.

Holmes acknowledged that his communication with Murdoch came after the investor’s law firm, Theranos board member and legal advisor David Boies, attempted to intervene. Holmes said Boies had “actively met people at the Journal” and wrote to them. “I don’t know if he threatened to press charges,” she said.

The prosecution posted an email it sent to Murdoch a month before the story was published: “I thought if I were you I would like to know / be aware of this one” Holmes wrote to Murdoch. “It was part of my effort to get Mr. Murdoch to make sure our trade secrets were not released,” Holmes said. Leach replied, “You keep injecting trade secrets, and I promise we will get to trade secrets.” Murdoch is said to have invested $ 125 million in Theranos, making him one of the largest individual investors in the company. He was listed as a potential government witness but was not called to testify during his 11-week trial against Holmes. Holmes, a Stanford University dropout who founded Theranos in 2003 at the age of 19, faces nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud over claims that she knowingly misled doctors, patients and investors about her company’s blood testing capabilities in order to take their money. Now 37, she faces up to 20 years in prison, as well as a fine of $ 250,000, plus restitution, for each count of wire fraud and each count of conspiracy. She pleaded not guilty. Holmes was first called to testify last month shortly after the defense case began. She quickly admitted to one of the government’s claims: that the company only performed a dozen tests for small blood samples on its proprietary blood analyzer, despite claims it could perform hundreds of tests. . But Holmes has attempted to reframe Theranos’ hidden use of third-party machines modified for further testing as a trade secret. A key revelation from the October 2015 Journal article was that the company was only using its proprietary technology on about a dozen tests and instead relied on the use of third-party machines to test patients’ blood. Carreyrou, who has since left the Journal, then chronicled Holmes’ efforts to take advantage of Murdoch and others against his reporting in his definitive book on the Theranos saga, “Bad Blood.” He was present at the trial as Holmes testified on the matter, including his acknowledgment that she and the former Theranos COO had attempted to determine who his sources were for his article. During cross-examination, which began Tuesday and will continue next week, Leach sought to show everything Holmes and Theranos have done to try and thwart the story that would upend the company and ultimately bring it into the federal courtroom where his criminal trial was underway. for the past three months. Holmes has been repeatedly questioned by the prosecutor about how she handled her response to the Journal report, after previously saying her response was “too aggressive”. Leach sought to understand what this meant in practice, including how she treated whistleblowers. Holmes expressed his contrition. “I couldn’t say more, the way we handled the Wall Street Journal process was a disaster,” she said Tuesday. “We screwed up completely.” But Leach sought to emphasize that his efforts to hide did not end there. After the Journal article was published, Holmes took to CNBC’s “Mad Money”, where Leach noted that host Jim Cramer had asked her “point blank.” If it was true that the company was performing “only 12 or 15 tests on your device, right?” “ Holmes said she did not specifically recall the question, but knew she was addressing the contents of the Journal report. Leach then played a clip – which jurors have seen before – but this time, with Holmes sitting in the witness stand. “Did you hear Mr. Cramer ask you about how many tests can be done on the Edison?” Leach asked, referring to Theranos’ proprietary blood testing machine. “I did,” Holmes replied. “And I didn’t hear number 12 in that clip. Did you hear it?” Leach asked. “I didn’t do it,” Holmes said.

