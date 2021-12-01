Last Chance For 100,000 Point Southwest Credit Card Bonus

The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.

Holidays are here, and so are vacation spending. So, before using your regular credit card, you might want to consider earning a huge welcome bonus with any of the Southwest credit cards. All three Southwest personal credit cards are offering a huge sign up bonus of 100,000 points, but the offer ends before day’s end on December 7th. As long as you apply by December 7th, you will be able to earn the bonus. This offer is worth around $ 1,400 for southwest flights, as the southwest points have a fixed value that hovers around 1.4 cents each. This is one of the best credit card welcome bonuses we’ve ever seen, as the spending thresholds are manageable, the annual fees for each card are modest, and the rewards are relatively stable in value. To select analyzes the welcome offers for each Southwest credit card and the potential to earn the coveted Southwest Companion Pass.

Southwest Airlines credit card welcome offers end in less than a week

In October, Chase relaunched Southwest credit cards with new benefits, expense categories and welcome offers. While new card features will remain unchanged after the December 7 deadline, welcome bonuses will be reduced. It is not known what the bonus offer will be on December 8th. But for now, you still have a chance to grab a great welcome bonus. If you are approved for any of the three cards below, you can earn up to 100,000 Rapid Rewards points. You canearn 50,000 points after spending $ 2,000 on qualifying purchases in the first three months of opening your account, plus an additional 50,000 points after spending $ 12,000 on qualifying purchases in the first 12 months of membership the map.

Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card Awards Earn 2X points on Southwest purchases, 2X points on local transit and commute, including carpooling; 2X points on Internet, cable, phone services and some streaming services; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of your account, plus an additional 50,000 bonus points after spending $ 12,000 on purchases in the first 12 month.

Annual subscription

Enter APR

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fees

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Premier Southwest Rapid Rewards credit card Awards Earn 3X Points on Southwest purchases, 2X Points on local transit and commute, including carpooling; 2X points on Internet, cable, phone services and some streaming services; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of your account, plus an additional 50,000 bonus points after spending $ 12,000 on purchases in the first 12 month.

Annual subscription

Enter APR

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card Awards Earn 3X Points on Southwest purchases, 2X Points on local transit and commute, including carpooling; 2X points on Internet, cable, phone services and some streaming services; 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn up to 100,000 bonus points: 50,000 bonus points after spending $ 2,000 on purchases in the first 3 months of your account, plus an additional 50,000 bonus points after spending $ 12,000 on purchases in the first 12 month.

Annual subscription

Enter APR

Regular APR 15.99% to 22.99% variable

Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fees

Credit needed

Keep in mind that the second cutoff might seem overwhelming at $ 12,000, but it averages out $ 1,000 in spending per month. However, it is beneficial to have an idea of ​​larger upcoming expenses that need to be paid before applying for a credit card, such as tuition, child care, a down payment on a car, or home repairs to return the bonus. simple welcome to earn. And with over 100,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points in your rewards account, you can begin your vacation booking process for you and a travel partner. Keep in mind that 100,000 points are worth about $ 1,400 to Southwest flights, which might earn you a bit of “free travel.” Plus, after getting the welcome bonus, you’ll be very close to reaching the Southwest Companion Pass. Southwest Airlines Companion Pass and how to get it The Southwest Companion Pass is exactly what it sounds: it’s a pass to bring a companion on any Southwest flight, almost free. All you need to do is pay your travel companion’s taxes, whether you pay with Southwest Points or with cash. You can use it an unlimited number of times and change your companion three times a year. To earn the pass, you must earn 125,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards miles or complete 100 qualifying one-way revenue flights in a calendar year. Unless you travel regularly, the latter option is unrealistic. But the first is easy to earn, as points earned with Southwest credit cards (including welcome bonuses) count towards the 125,000 point threshold. For example, if you are applying and are approved for the Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, and meeting both welcome bonus thresholds, you will have a minimum of 112,000 Southwest Points as you will earn a minimum of 1X point per dollar spent on all qualifying purchases. This will put you on the verge of earning the Companion Pass, allowing you to fly a travel companion for free until the end of next year. To earn the remaining 13,000 points, you will need to spend an additional $ 13,000 if your spending does not fall under the card’s bonus categories. And the best part of the Companion pass is that you will have it for up to two years. For example, if you earn the Companion Pass in January 2022, you will receive it until the end of 2023.

If you love to travel to the United States, Mexico or the Caribbean and have free checked baggage, as well as earning heaps of free flights through rewards or the Companion Pass, one of the Southwest credit cards may be right for you. perfectly. Plus, Southwest Points never expire. But don’t wait too long, as the welcome offer will be reduced after December 7th. Catch up on Select’s in-depth coverage ofpersonal finances,technology and tools,well-beingand more, and follow us onFacebook,InstagramandTwitterto stay up to date.

