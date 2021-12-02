Omicron Variant Confirmed In US Drops Stock Market





A development concerning the variant of the Omicron virus has again put the US stock market under pressure.

The U.S. stock market fell Wednesday evening local time (Thursday morning AEDT) after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the Omicron variant had been found in America. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had risen more than 500 points previously, was up about 100 points, or about 0.3 percent, as of mid-afternoon, reports the New York Post. The state-of-the-art Nasdaq followed a similar path after the CDC said Omicron was identified in a fully vaccinated person in California who had recently traveled to South Africa. Before the CDC’s announcement further darkened the tone of the day’s trading, the Dow Jones had already started slashing some of its earlier gains when South Africa reported nearly twice as many new cases of Covid -19 Wednesday compared to Tuesday. The measures come after Tuesday’s sell-off left the Dow Jones down 650 points, with investors fearing the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 could wreak further havoc on the global economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell helped accelerate losses on Tuesday after warning that the central bank would still discuss accelerating the cut to its bond buying program at its December meeting, despite the new threats posed by the Omicron variant. “At this point the economy is very strong and inflationary pressures are higher, so it is appropriate, in my opinion, to consider concluding the reduction in our asset purchases … maybe a few months earlier. Mr. Powell told politicians on Tuesday. “I think we’ll discuss this at our next meeting. “ The Omicron variant has been found in 20 countries, including Australia. The emergence of the new variant has prompted countries around the world to re-enforce travel restrictions. However, public health experts are divided over the effectiveness of such measures and whether this is the right course of action. Little is known about the new variant, with some warning that it is likely to reduce the effectiveness of currently available vaccines and drugs while others point to signs that it may lead to less serious illness while being more transmissible. The uncertainty has plunged investors into a frenzy as they try to figure out how to position themselves on the current state of the pandemic. Richard Saperstein, chief investment officer at Treasury Partners, said stock prices “are likely to continue to deflate until there is more certainty about the effectiveness of the vaccine against the new variant and the overall ability of the vaccine. vaccine to be rapidly updated to cope with future mutations “. “Market volatility will be high due to the uncertainty of the efficacy of vaccines and their ability to be manipulated to treat disease mutations. A positive result from handling the vaccine will be an important step for further stock market gains. “ Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial, added that Powell’s remarks yesterday on accelerating the liquidation of the bond buying program “added fuel to the fire” of the sale. . Although Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of the Independent Advisor Alliance, said he believes “the underlying fundamentals of the economy and a robust vaccine response ahead to new threats will allow the market to recover from the sell-off. short term that we are doing. living ”. This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.com.au/finance/markets/world-markets/stocks-give-up-big-gains-after-cdc-confirms-omicron-in-us/news-story/abbc1a97209509188b0b7debc3a269ae The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos