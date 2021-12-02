Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,464.60, down 195.39 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 58 cents, or 1.86 percent, to $ 30.54 on 25.8 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Financial. Up 23 cents, or 1.01 percent, to $ 23.07 on 22 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down 18 cents, or 10.4%, to $ 1.55 on 13.4 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.13 percent, to $ 15.14 on 8.1 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 41 cents, or 0.86 percent, to $ 47.52 on 6.2 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 3.26 percent, to $ 3.56 on 5.7 million shares. Companies in the news: National bank of Canada. (TSX: NA). Down $ 3.43 or 3.5 percent to $ 95.84. Shares of the National Bank of Canada closed lower on Wednesday as it announced higher earnings and lower dividend than analysts’ expectations. The Montreal bank said it would increase its quarterly dividend 23 percent to 87 cents per share. The bank also announced that it would repurchase up to seven million of its shares. The announcement follows a decision last month by the federal banking regulator to lift restrictions put in place at the start of the pandemic that prevented federally regulated banks and insurers from raising dividends, repurchasing shares and increase executive compensation. Laurent Ferreira, who took over as chief executive of National in early November, said in a conference call with an analyst that the bank is aiming for the lower end of its dividend range and is maintaining a cautious approach to loss provisions on ready. Ferreira signaled an equally cautious approach to its international operations, saying it was not looking for growth beyond its ABA bank in Cambodia. Revenues were $ 2.2 billion, up from $ 2 billion a year ago, but higher spending tempered profit gains, as did falling income on the capital markets side. National’s fourth-quarter income of $ 776 million was up from $ 492 million a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue and write-backs for loan loss provisions. Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX: RY). Down 56 cents to $ 125.74. The Royal Bank of Canada raised its dividend on Wednesday as it announced an increase in its fourth quarter profits from a year ago, although it said its profits were affected by lower margins in part because of low interest rates and increased competition. The bank said it would now pay a quarterly dividend of $ 1.20 per share, up 11% from $ 1.08 per share, after the federal banking regulator lifted restrictions it had imposed to banks and insurers at the start of the pandemic on increasing payments. RBC has announced plans to repurchase up to 45 million shares, which represents approximately 3% of existing shares. The quarter saw mortgage activity reach new highs, with RBC increasing total residential mortgages to $ 330 billion in the quarter ending Oct. 31, up 2.5% from the previous quarter, 12.5% ​​from the previous year and 25% from the last quarter of 2019. Lower interest rates have reduced the bank’s revenues by about $ 1 billion annually over the years. last two years, mostly in the Canadian banking industry and US wealth management, while profits were $ 3.9 billion for the quarter, up from $ 3.2 billion in the last quarter . same quarter last year. GFL Environment Inc. (TSX: GFL). Down $ 2.10 or 4.3 percent to $ 47.13. Competition Bureau challenges GFL Environmental Inc.’s purchase of Terrapure Environmental Inc. Regulator says Terrapure was GFL’s closest competitor for industrial waste and oil recycling services in the markets from Western Canada. He says the deal has likely significantly reduced competition in the collection and treatment of industrial waste on Vancouver Island, the interior of British Columbia and central Alberta. He also says the transaction is likely to reduce competition for petroleum recycling services in eight regions of British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. The bureau filed an application with the Competition Tribunal for a court order requiring GFL to sell all assets necessary to remedy the likely substantial decrease in competition. GFL announced last March an agreement to purchase the solid waste management and environmental solutions businesses of Terrapure and its subsidiaries for approximately $ 927 million. The deal, which excluded Terrapure’s battery recycling business, was closed on August 17. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 1, 2021. The Canadian Press

