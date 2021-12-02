Shares Dip Again After CDC Confirms First U.S. Case Of Omicron Variant





Top line Despite an open higher on Wednesday, the stock market abandoned its gains from earlier today and quickly turned negative after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first case of the new Covid omicron variant in the United States, triggering a massive sale. The Dow Jones was up more than 500 points earlier today before ending in the red.

Richard Drew / ASSOCIATE PRESS

Highlights The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.3% to over 450 points, while the S&P 500 lost 1.2% and the Nasdaq Composite 1.8%. Despite a strong start to the day, stocks turned negative as the Dow Jones abandoned a gain of more than 500 points after Dr Anthony Fauci and the CDC confirmed the first US case of the new omicron variant in California. The heavily mutated variant has now been discovered in 24 countries, with some having already restored blockages, although the delta variant still accounts for the majority of coronavirus cases globally, according to the World Health Organization. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The bad news has once again scared investors with an increase in stock market volatility since late last week, when the WHO first called the omicron a worrying variant and the Dow plunged. 900 points in its worst day of 2021. Travel stocks led the declines on Wednesday, with shares of airlines, hotels and cruise lines particularly hard hit. Markets are also responding to comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell a day ago, who said the central bank may soon tighten its accommodative monetary policy by accelerating the cut to its bond buying program by pandemic case. Crucial quote: The omicron variant is wreaking havoc in the markets, says Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial. A week ago, stocks were at all-time highs and the economy was strong. . . . Now all we have are uncertainties and questions. If he remains bullish despite recent volatility, Detrick advises investors to buckle up because the end of 2021 could be chaotic. Key context: Investors are increasingly concerned that the new variant threatens the US economic recovery. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned against this in remarks to the Senate on Tuesday, adding that omicron further complicates the outlook for inflation. The Fed chairman notably ditched the use of the word transient to describe inflation, a marked change in tone as he warned that high prices would now persist for much of next year. To monitor : Although the S&P 500 is up nearly 25% so far this year, don’t expect the good times to continue until 2022, Wall Street analysts warn. While most experts predict that the benchmark will rise slightly next year, a host of risks remain, including rising inflation, lingering supply chain problems and tightening monetary policy. from the Federal Reserve. As a result, investors are likely to face below-par returns, the biggest companies on Wall Street predict. Further reading: First case of Omicron variant discovered in California (Forbes) Here’s what the biggest banks on Wall Street are planning for stocks in 2022 and what to watch out for (Forbes) Shares sink as Powell takes a rare pessimistic take on inflation amid the Omicron variant (Forbes) Dow Plunges 650 Points As Federal Reserve Warns Of Omicron Impact (Forbes)

