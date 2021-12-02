Stock futures open higher, recouping some losses





Equity futures rose Wednesday night to stabilize after falling earlier, with investors pricing the latest stocks on the Omicron variant and reflecting on lingering concerns about inflation. Contracts on each of the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq indices traded higher at the start of the overnight session. All three major indices slipped during the regular trading day, after the Centers for Disease Control and Protection announced that the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant had been identified in the United States. More than two dozen countries around the world have so far found at least one confirmed case. of the variant, first identified last week. The latest updates on the virus front have added to continued concerns from traders about rising prices. Monetary policy makers have also highlighted these persistent inflationary trends, raising concerns that the Federal Reserve may soon move away from its accommodative policies that had helped support markets throughout the pandemic. In the Federal Reserve December Beige Book, or a collection of anecdotes about economic conditions in the Fed’s districts, the central bank said it observed that “prices have risen at a moderate to robust pace, with price increases across the board across the board. economy”. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also told lawmakers this week that he believes it would be appropriate for policymakers to consider ending their process of reducing asset purchases earlier than previously wired, or potentially before the middle of next year. This in turn raised the specter that interest rate hikes could also come faster than expected after the Fed’s debt reduction process is concluded. According to a number of strategists, inflation as well as the responses of policymakers to inflation will ultimately be one of the driving forces of the market going forward. “In the very short term, the biggest threat is in the headlines related to the virus,” said Niladri Mukherjee, head of CIO portfolio strategy at Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, Yahoo Finance Live told Yahoo on Wednesday. “But as we move into 2022, inflation is the biggest risk for the markets as a whole. Inflation looks woefully persistent. Obviously we’ve had 6-7 months of CPI [the Consumer Price Index] printing above 5%, now 6%. I wouldn’t be surprised to see even higher drawdowns in January, February, especially if the variant actually leads to further closings. ” The story continues 6:31 p.m. ET Wednesday: Stock futures recoup some losses Here are the main market movements during the night session: S&P 500 Futures Contracts ( ES = F ) : +8.75 points (+ 0.19%), at 4,517.25

Dow Futures ( YM = F ) : +85 points (+ 0.25%), at 34,087.00

Nasdaq Futures (NQ = F): +39.75 points (+ 0.25%) to 15,909.5 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the start of trading on Monday following the sharp drop in global equities on Friday over fears of new omicron Covid variant discovered in Africa South on November 29, 2021 in New York City. Shares surged in morning trading as investors get more data on the new variant and report symptoms have so far been mild for those who contracted it. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/stock-market-news-live-updates-december-2-2021-234242984.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos