Mortgage and Refinance Rates Today, December 1 | Rising rate

Today’s Mortgage and Refinance Rates

Average mortgage rates fell yesterday for the third day in a row. And, together, these have made a worthwhile difference.

However, it seems that mortgage rates could go up today. We can expect volatility, at least until we have a better understanding of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. And this volatility can include rates changing direction during a trading session. My daily predictions may therefore be less reliable than they normally are.

Current mortgage and refinancing rates

Program Mortgage rate APR* Switch Conventional 30 years fixed 3,292 % 3.312 % -0.01% Conventional 15 years fixed 2,712 % 2,742 % -0.01% Conventional 20 years fixed 3,136 % 3,169 % + 0.01% Conventional 10 years fixed 2.682 % 2,742 % -0.02% 30-year fixed FHA 3.369 % 4.135 % -0.05% 15-year fixed FHA 2,575 % 3,179 % -0.24% 5/1 ARM FHA 2.492 % 3,179 % -0.05% Fixed VA over 30 years 3.199 % 3.393 % -0.03% 15-year fixed VA 2,771 % 3.113 % + 0.01% 5/1 ARM VA 2,559 % 2.407 % -0.07% Prices are provided by our network of partners and may not reflect the market. Your rate may be different. Click here for a personalized quote. See our pricing assumptions here.

Should you lock in a mortgage rate today?

Expect some pretty sharp swings in mortgage rates until we know more about the Omicron variant, which featured this morning in 23 countries across the five continents. We could therefore be volatile in a few weeks.

Overall, I would expect rates to come down during this period. But there will probably be a lot of days when they increase.

So, for now, my personal rate foreclosure recommendations, which I changed yesterday, are:

FLOAT if closing 7 days

FLOAT if closing 15 days

FLOAT if closing 30 days

FLOAT if closing 45 days

FLOAT if closing 60 days

Market data affecting current mortgage rates

Here’s a look at the state of play this morning around 9:50 a.m. (ET). The data, compared to around the same time yesterday, was as follows:

The 10-year Treasury bill yield fell from 1.43% to 1.48%. ( Bad for mortgage rates .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular yields of Treasury bonds.

fell from 1.43% to 1.48%. ( .) More than any other market, mortgage rates normally tend to follow these particular yields of Treasury bonds. Main stock market indices were higher soon after opening. ( Bad for mortgage rates. ) When investors buy stocks, they often sell bonds, which lowers bond prices and increases mortgage yields and rates. The reverse can happen when the indices are lower. But it’s an imperfect relationship

were higher soon after opening. ( ) When investors buy stocks, they often sell bonds, which lowers bond prices and increases mortgage yields and rates. The reverse can happen when the indices are lower. But it’s an imperfect relationship Oil price climbed to $ 68.46 from $ 67.10 a barrel. ( Bad for mortgage rates *. ) Energy prices play an important role in creating inflation and also indicate future economic activity

climbed to $ 68.46 from $ 67.10 a barrel. ( ) Energy prices play an important role in creating inflation and also indicate future economic activity Gold price declined to $ 1,788 from $ 1,798 an ounce. ( Neutral for mortgage rates *.) In general, it’s better for rates when gold goes up, and worse when gold goes down. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to cut rates

declined to $ 1,788 from $ 1,798 an ounce. ( *.) In general, it’s better for rates when gold goes up, and worse when gold goes down. Gold tends to rise when investors worry about the economy. And worried investors tend to cut rates CNN Corporate Fear and Greed Index increased from 34 out of 100 to 30. (Good for mortgage rates.) Greedy investors push bond prices down (and interest rates up) as they exit the bond market and head into stocks, while fearful investors do the opposite. So lower readings are better than higher ones

* A change of less than $ 20 in gold prices or 40 cents in oil prices is a fraction of 1%. We therefore only count significant differences as good or bad for mortgage rates.

Warnings about markets and rates

Before the pandemic and the Federal Reserve’s interventions in the mortgage market, you could look at the numbers above and make a pretty good guess at what would happen to mortgage rates that day. But this is no longer the case. We still make daily calls. And are generally right. But our accuracy record won’t hit its former high levels until things calm down.

So use the markets only as a rough guide. Because they have to be exceptionally strong or weak to lean on them. But, with this caveat, mortgage rates are expected to rise today. But be aware that “intraday swings” (when rates change direction during the day) are a common feature these days.

Important Notes on Current Mortgage Rates

Here are some things you should know:

Typically, mortgage rates rise when the economy is doing well and fall when it is struggling. But there are exceptions. Read ‘How Mortgage Rates Are Determined and Why You Should Care About Them Only “top” borrowers (with exceptional credit scores, large down payments and very healthy finances) get the ultra low mortgage rates you’ll see advertised. Lenders vary. Yours may or may not go with the crowd when it comes to daily rate moves, although they generally all follow the larger trend over time. When daily rate changes are small, some lenders adjust closing costs and leave their fee schedules unchanged. Refinancing rates are generally close to those for purchases. And a recent regulatory change has narrowed a gap that previously existed

So there is a lot going on here. And no one can claim to know for sure what will happen to mortgage rates in the hours, days, weeks or months to come.

Are mortgage and refinancing rates going up or down?

As I explained yesterday, the main driver behind the drop in mortgage rates that day was an interview with the Financial Times by Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. He suggested that existing vaccines would likely be less effective in protecting against the new Omicron variant. And he spoke of a “material decline” in this efficiency.

However, markets may revise their reactions to this morning’s interview. Mr. Bancel is a billionaire businessman. And his qualifications to provide medical information seem limited. Equally important, his business could benefit from his comments.

Meanwhile, markets this morning may reflect on remarks made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell yesterday. He suggested the Fed may withdraw support for artificially low mortgage rates (and low government bond yields) sooner than expected.

Debt ceiling

If they are not already, investors could soon be confused by the impending national debt ceiling achievement. You may remember that Congress recently launched this particular box.

But it didn’t go far. And we can expect volatility in the markets as the cap gets closer and closer. The US Treasury said the crisis could strike in two weeks.

If Congress doesn’t raise the cap by then, the United States could start to default on its debts. And this is something that has never happened before. The implications are extremely frightening.

Indeed, if politicians play chicken with the deadline, the debt ceiling could become a more powerful force in the markets than Omicron. And that could result in higher than lower mortgage rates.

For more information, read the Saturday weekend edition of this daily report.

Recently

Through much of 2020, the overall trend for mortgage rates was clearly downward. And a new all-time low was set 16 times last year, according to Freddie Mac.

The most recent weekly record low occurred on January 7, when it stood at 2.65% for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages.

Since then, the picture has been mixed with extended periods of ups and downs. Unfortunately, since September the increases have accelerated, but not consistently.

Freddie 24 november report puts this weekly average for 30-year fixed rate mortgages at 3.1% (with 0.7 fees and points), unchanged from the previous week.

Expert mortgage rate forecasts

Longer term, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) each have a team of economists dedicated to monitoring and forecasting what will happen to the economy, housing industry and businesses. mortgage rates.

And here are their current rate forecasts for the remaining current quarter of 2021 (Q4 / 21) and the first three quarters of 2022 (Q1 / 22, Q2 / 22 and Q3 / 22).

The figures in the table below are for 30 year fixed rate mortgages. The Fannies were released on November 18 and the MBAs on November 22.

Freddie’s was released on October 15. It now only updates its forecasts quarterly. So we may not get another one until January.

Forecaster T4 / 21 T1 / 22 T2 / 22 Q3 / 22 Fannie mae 3.1% 3.2% 3.3% 3.3% Freddie mac 3.2% 3.4% 3.5% 3.6% MBA 3.1% 3.3% 3.5% 3.7%

However, given so many unknowables, the entire current crop of forecasts may be even more speculative than usual.

And none of those forecasters had a clue that Omicron could completely change the models they’re based on.

Some lenders have been frightened by the pandemic. And they limit their offers to the more vanilla mortgages and refinances.

But others remain courageous. And you can still probably find the cash refinance, investment mortgage, or jumbo loan that you want. Just shop more widely.

But, of course, you should be doing a lot of comparisons, whatever type of mortgage you want. As a federal regulator, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said:

Shopping around for your mortgage can save you money. It may not seem like much, but saving even a quarter of a point of interest on your mortgage saves you thousands of dollars for the duration of your loan.

Mortgage rate methodology

Mortgage Reports receive daily rates based on selected criteria from multiple lending partners. We arrive at an average rate and an APR for each type of loan to display in our graph. Because we average a range of rates, it gives you a better idea of ​​what you might find in the market. In addition, we average the rates for the same types of loans. For example, fixed FHA with fixed FHA. The end result is a good overview of the daily rates and how they have changed over time.