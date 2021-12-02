Dow finishes 460 points lower in major reversal triggered by first U.S. omicron case

Major averages fell sharply, dropping strong gains on Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the first case of omicron in the United States The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 461.68 points to 34,022.04, after rising more than 520 points to the day’s high. The S&P 500 lost nearly 1.2% to close at 4,513.04. The broad market index closed below its 50-day moving average for the first time since October 13. The Nasdaq Composite fell 1.8% to 15,254.05 after rising 1.8% earlier in the session. Wednesday’s moves continue a volatile streak from the past four sessions as the omicron threat has emerged. The reversal of stocks came after the CDC reported the country’s first case of the new, highly mutated coronavirus variant called omicron in California. The Omicron first detected last week in South Africa has been reported in at least 23 countries, according to the World Health Organization. Travel documents were the biggest losers following the news of the first case on US shores. American Airlines fell almost 8%, Delta Air Lines 7.3% and United Airlines 7.5%. Aircraft maker Boeing lost 4.8%. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Carnival were affected by 8.8% and 7% respectively. Wynn Resorts fell 6.1% and Hilton Worldwide ended the day down about 3.8%. Retailers also took hits on Wednesday. Nordstrom closed 5.3% lower and Kohl’s lost 5.6%. Best Buy and Macy’s fell 4.3% and 4.6%, respectively.

The benchmark Russell 2000 small cap, full of economically sensitive names, fell 2.3% on Wednesday. “It’s like the market is wondering when, not if there will be this new variant on our shores,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. However, he is not yet concerned about the impact of omicron on the market. “I think we are now in a place where we understand that there is a decreasing impact with new waves and new variants with this virus,” Hogan said. Steve Massocca of Wedbush Securities added that part of the sale was tied to the tax loss sale and that will continue. “I think a lot of it is tax loss sales. I think a lot of bad names are worse off because people are losing tax because they have so much money elsewhere,” he said. he declared.

The new threat to the recovery from the pandemic, which has prompted several travel bans, is intensified by the Federal Reserve, which is considering a quicker-than-expected exit from its accommodative monetary policy. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell rocked the markets on Tuesday after saying the central bank should discuss accelerating the reduction of its bond buying program from a minimum of $ 120 billion per month . Despite omicron’s potential disruption, the Fed chief said he believed the reduction in the pace of monthly bond purchases could go faster than the $ 15 billion-per-month schedule announced earlier this month – this. Powell’s comments left the Dow Jones down more than 650 points on Tuesday. “I think the reduction doesn’t have to be a disruptive event in the markets. I don’t expect it to be. It hasn’t gone that far. We telegraphed it.” Powell said in testimony to Congress Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury rose 9 basis points to around 1.5% earlier in Wednesday’s session, but then fell to around 1.41%.

The major averages have seen several volatile sessions, starting last Friday when the Dow Jones had its worst day since October 2020. Stocks rebounded on Monday, only to retreat lower on Tuesday. This week, the Dow Jones is down 2.5% and the S&P 500 is down nearly 1.8%. The Nasdaq Composite is down 1.5% since Monday. On the data front, ADP private payroll data for November showed 534,000 jobs added that month, above expectations of 506,000. Elsewhere, November’s IHS Markit Manufacturing PMI stood at 58.3, lower than expected. October’s construction spending also rose more slowly than expected, but there was a positive all-time review to help make up for the failure. The ISM’s November manufacturing report, which matched expectations and showed lower prices paid. The stocks closed a volatile month of trading on Tuesday. The Dow Jones lost 3.7% for its second month of losses in three. The S&P 500 fell 0.8%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.25% in November. The Russell 2000 lost 4.3% in November, its worst month since March 2020. However, the main averages are up sharply for the year. The Dow Jones is up 11.1% and the S&P 500 nearly 20.2% in 2021. The Nasdaq Composite is up about 18.4% this year.