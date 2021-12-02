Business
What is behind the big turnaround in the stock market today
One day after adowngrade to current stock market outlook, an early rebound hit the skates after the new Covid omicron strain was discovered in the United States on Wednesday. With the current image of the new variant unclear and other concerns looming large, it’s no surprise that the gains have evaporated. Growth stocks, in particular, performed poorly.
The
Nasdaq
ran out of blocks, but the gains melted away as the session progressed. It ended on a sour note, hitting the day’s lows as it fell 1.8%. But the volume was lower for the day, meaning the composite index didn’t add anotherdistribution day.
Nonetheless, the Nasdaq has now slipped just below its 50-day moving average. If the market is to avoid entering a correction, it’s important to see the first index of growth stocks pick up from here.
The
S&P 500
also got off to a good start before pulling back lower. It ended the day down 1.2% as NYSE revenue fell sharply.
The
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ended the day down 1.3%. He slalomed lower into the fence and broke below his200-day moving average. Ditto for the NYSE composite.
Small caps suffered again, with the
Russel 2000
reversing lower as it fell 2.3%. But bears have saved the toughest spanking for growth equity investors, with the Innovator IBD 50 (FFTY) of the exchange-traded fund falling 3.8% and also pulling out its 200-day long-term line.
A key indicator to watch at this time is theCboe Market Volatility Index. The VIX climbed more than 17% on Wednesday. At 31.94, this is the highest close in over 10 months.
Omicron hits the US stock market; Concerns about Covid are growing
Investors were frightened after the discovery of the first US case of the omicron variant in California. A patient was found to have contracted the strain after returning from South Africa last week. It is a concern that the traveler had been fully vaccinated. However, the symptoms were reportedly mild.
But Oanda’s senior market analyst Edward Moya pointed out that there were other factors at play and the United States detected its first case of omicron.
Shares slashed gains after South Africa’s Covid cases nearly doubled since Tuesday and after (South African) infectious disease official Richard Lessells noted it was too early to say that omicron only causes mild cases, he said in a note to customers. Over the next two weeks, risk appetite is likely to be driven by incremental updates from omicron, supply chain issues, and every inflation reading.
ADP’s payroll report showed 534,000 jobs were created in November, beating analysts’ estimates of 525,000. Leisure and hospitality jobs accounted for more than 30% of the jobs added to the service sector. , which could be affected by omicron.
With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterating his recently more hawkish tone on his second day in Congress, it is certainly time for investors to keep their powder dry in terms of opening new positions for now.
Covid vaccine games have retreated on thescholarship today.
Modern
(ticker: MRNA) plunged about 12% in volume which jumped 63% above its 50-day average.
BioNTech
(BNTX) slipped nearly 5%. BioNTechs Partner
Pfizer
(PFE) is doing better, gaining nearly 2%.
Salesforce.com Revenue Reaches These Software Stocks
Mixed orientation of
Salesforce.com
(CRM) has seen the enterprise software giant plunge; as well as profits for the quarter ended in October, fell 27%, breaking a five-quarter streak of year-over-year gains.
In a market where everything but the clean beat and raises are punished, we’re not surprised to see CRM stocks under pressure, said Kirk Materne, analyst at Evercore ISI.
Dow Jones stock eventually flashedmultiple sell signalsbecause it closed the day down nearly 12%. It dipped below its 50 day line and also fell more than 7% below a buy point of 275.32. This action tootriggered the golden rule of investing.
The results of the software giants weighed on the other shares of the industrial group IBD Computer Software-Enterprise.
Shopify
(SHOP) closed 4.1% lower and fell below its heavily rotating 50-day line.
Service now
(NOW) fell 7.4% in the heaviest revenue for a declining session for the company since April. And
Monday.com
(MNDY) plunged 11.7%.
Pressure was also exerted on
Snowflake
(SNOW) before his report on the results. Warren Buffett stockhas been removed from the rankingafter circling all of his winnings and up from a break point of 328.16 in adeep cup with handle.
These industrial groups are doing the best
Even during these tough days in the stock market, however, it is essential to look for pockets of strength. And on Wednesday, several groups stood out from the crowd.
Electronics-Semiconductor Fabless, Department Stores and Auto Manufacturers were the major industry groups of the day, although all gave ground. See the daily performance of the 197 industries tracked by IBD atData tables.
NXP semiconductors
(NXPI) has been one of the top performers in the factory-less semiconductor group. It fell slightly, but only after going above 227.50point of purchase cup with handleearlier in the session. This could be a stock to watch, with impressive earnings and market performance since the stock market bottomed in March 2020.
The EIA computer integrated systems, retail / wholesale-office supplies and long-term care groups were the worst performing industry groups.
Write to [email protected]
