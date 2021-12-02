Business
5 things to know before the market opens on Wednesday December 1st
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow is expected to rebound on the first day of December after omicron fears drop sharply
Shares were higher on Monday morning as investors scrutinized retail sales and earnings results.
(Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images)
Dow futures contracts rose about 300 points, or nearly 1%, to start the new month, continuing recent Covid-led rocker trading on Wall Street. Omicron’s fears and worries about the Federal Reserve’s accelerating monetary stimulus package slammed stocks on Tuesday.
- The Dow Jones ended a weak November, reversing Monday’s rebound, falling 652 points or nearly 1.9%.
- The 30-stock average fell 2.5% in the shortened post-Friday session as the new variant of Covid became known. The Dow Jones fell 3.7% in November.
- The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 1.9% and 1.5% respectively on Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 0.8% last month. The Nasdaq rose 0.25% in November.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell appears before a House panel on Wednesday, a day after telling senators central bankers should discuss accelerating their cutbacks on bond purchases as they struggle against rising inflation.
2. Bond yields rise after ADP monthly data on private sector hires
A job posting is displayed on a retail store window looking for seasonal workers at a mall in Carlsbad, California on November 9, 2021.
Mike Blake | Reuters
Bond yields rose on Wednesday, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling to nearly 1.48% after falling on Tuesday over fears the pandemic could stifle economic growth. ADP private payroll data showed US companies created 534,000 better-than-expected jobs in November, lower than the slightly downward 570,000 in October. During Covid, ADP was not the best indicator in the government’s monthly employment report, which came out on Friday. However, ADP and government employment figures in October were strong and exceeded expectations.
3. Oil prices rebound after a difficult November; highest coffee for 10 years
U.S. oil prices rebounded more than 4.5% on Wednesday, a day after falling more than 5% on fears the omicron variant could dampen demand. The US benchmark, West Texas Intermediate crude, fell nearly 21% in November. OPEC and its international allies meet on Thursday. Some analysts expect OPEC + to suspend its 400,000 barrels per day supply plans in January.
Along with inclement weather, global supply constraints had a substantial impact on coffee, pushing prices to 10-year highs. Analysts expect the market tightening to continue until 2023. The uncertainty also stems from exporting countries such as Vietnam, which is seeing an increase in Covid cases that could affect production.
4. The progress of the Merck Covid pill; BioNTech CEO sees protection for vaccinees
Merck shares rose less than 1% on Wednesday before market launch, the morning after a Food and Drug Administration advisory group narrowly approved the use of the company’s Covid pill. The drug requires final clearance from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before it is made available to the public on an emergency basis. The FDA is not obligated to follow the advice of its panel, but often does. Pfizer is seeking approval for a similar oral Covid treatment.
A day after Moderna’s CEO caused a stir in the financial markets with a pessimistic assessment the effectiveness of current vaccines against omicron, the CEO of BioNTech, who has partnered with Pfizer on a Covid vaccine, tell dow jones he believes that those vaccinated will always have a high level of protection.
5. White House Considering Stricter International Travel Testing Requirements
International travelers wearing face masks wait to enter a Covid-19 testing site on Sunday after arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
Biden administration is considering tighter requirements for international travel due to omicron, a White House official told NBC News. The official said the administration was continuing to “assess appropriate measures to protect the American people from Covid-19” and the new variant, including “considering more stringent testing requirements for international travel.” The discussion comes on the heels of the federal government restricting travel to non-U.S. Citizens of South Africa and seven other countries in an attempt to contain the new variant.
