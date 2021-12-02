Markets turn cautious, reversing initial gain to end lower

Another roller coaster ride on Wall Street rocked investors on Wednesday as an early market rally reversed mid-afternoon, racking up more losses for stocks.

The Standard & Poors 500 Index was up 1.9% at the start after better-than-expected readings on the US economy, but the gains gradually gave way to a slippage of 1.2%. The afternoon reversal is the latest dizzying move for the Wall Street benchmark, which fell 2.3% on Friday for its worst loss since February, then rose 1.3% on Monday, then fall 1.9% on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of 1.3%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 1.8%. Both indices had been steadily higher until the markets collapsed in the afternoon.

The savage moves are in part the result of investors’ struggle to cripple how much damage the latest variant of the coronavirus will do to the economy. Markets were already down Wednesday afternoon when the White House announced that the first case of the Omicron variant had been discovered in the United States, in a person recently returned from South Africa.

Investors are going to have to get used to the idea that this won’t be the last variant, said Liz Young, chief investment strategist at SoFi. It’s probably something that has been with us for a while, and we have to learn to live with it and manage the growth from an investment perspective.

Another weight fell on Wall Street on Tuesday when the head of the The Federal Reserve has said it may end its overwhelming support for financial markets earlier than expected in a context of still high inflation sweeping the world.

But since coming out of its collapse in early 2020 caused by the first wave of COVID-19, one of the hallmarks of the powerful stock market run has been the continued willingness of bargain-hunting investors to buy after. any lower prices. This lasting habit has helped the S&P 500 so far reach 66 all-time highs in 2021, the second-highest number on record in a year, according to the S&P Dow Jones Indices.

It also helped the Dow Jones rise 520 points on Wednesday. The blue chip index ended up losing 461.68 points to 34,022.04. The Nasdaq slipped 283.64 points to 15,254.05 and the S&P 500 fell 53.96 points to 4,513.04.

Small business stocks have performed less well than the market as a whole. The Russell 2000 Index lost 51.49 points, or 2.3%, to 2,147.42. It had risen to 2.5% earlier.

Longer-term Treasury yields initially recovered some of their steep declines from the previous day, triggered by concerns about slowing economic growth. But the rebound did not last. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped to 1.41% from 1.44% Tuesday night, as it fell 1.52%.

Some better-than-expected economic data did not prevent the wave of sales at the end of the day. A report from the Institute for Supply Management showed that growth in the US manufacturing sector has accelerated a little faster last month than economists expected.

A separate report from the ADP payroll processor said non-government employers hired more people in November than economists expected. That could raise expectations for a more comprehensive Friday employment report from the US government, although the ADP report doesn’t have a perfect track record to predict it.

A stronger economy would use more fuel, and crude oil prices initially rose, briefly pushing benchmark US crude up 2.1%. But it lost those gains, closing 0.9% lower at $ 65.57 a barrel. It momentarily fell below $ 65 the day before.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals rose 9.7% for the biggest individual gain of the S&P 500 after posting encouraging data from a study of its treatment for kidney disease. Over 80% of S&P 500 stocks fell.

Travel stocks saw some of the biggest swings on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.6% in morning trading but ended with an 8.8% loss. American Airlines went from a gain of 3.1% to a loss of 8%.

A measure of fear on Wall Street jumped 14.5%. The VIX, which shows how worried investors are about the S&P 500’s coming declines, is still way above what it was before Omicron rocked markets around the world after Thanksgiving.

The main driver of short-term volatility has been Omicron, said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. It obscures short-term visibility and it is simply too early to say how far it will elude existing vaccines and how serious it will be compared to other mutations. This is the great unknown.

The possibility of less aid to the markets from the Fed continues to hang over Wall Street. President Jerome H. Powell said on Tuesday the central bank would consider ending its monthly bond purchases earlier, which are aimed at stimulating the economy by keeping rates on mortgages and other long-term loans low.

This would open the door for the Fed to raise short-term interest rates, diluting one of the main reasons the S&P 500 has more than doubled since late March 2020. Low rates encourage investors to pay higher prices. high for stocks and helped deflect criticism that the market had become too expensive. So a faster surge in short-term rates threatens stocks, but analysts believe this could also be an encouraging sign of the Fed’s confidence in the strength of the economy.

Analysts are also warning that the market will likely remain nervous until more clarity comes on Omicrons’ ultimate effect. With no answer yet on the effectiveness of vaccines against the variant, it is only a guess as to whether governments will reinstate strict restrictions, whether people will be afraid of companies, or whether inflation will get worse.

Associated Press writer Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report.