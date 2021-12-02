Discovery of Omicron variant in US leads to late sale of shares





U.S. stocks and oil prices fell on Wednesday as concerns over the Omicron coronavirus variant and hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve Chairman weighed on global financial markets. The Wall Street S&P 500 stock index closed down 1.2% in New York City, erasing a 1.9% gain earlier in the session. The drop marked the largest intraday change in the benchmark since March and followed a punitive session on Tuesday, which left the index down nearly 2%. The tech-focused Nasdaq slipped 1.8% as losses accelerated just before the close. Investors rushed to hedge as markets fell, with trading volumes of put options – derivatives that offer protection if a security’s price drops – reaching the highest level in 17 months, according to Bloomberg data. The surge in put buying accompanies the S&P 500’s worst two-day sell-off since October 2020. In Asia, markets were mixed following the Wall Street selloff, with Japan’s benchmark Topix falling 0.4% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng down 0.3%. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose nearly 1% to $ 69.51 a barrel in Asian trading, as investors anticipated the outcome of the Opec + meeting of the producer group and its allies this week. The blow to stocks came on news that the first variant of Omicron had been identified in a person vaccinated in California, along with numbers that showed another wave of coronavirus cases in South Africa. In addition to Omicron’s fears, investors continued to weigh comments from Fed Chairman Jay Powell, who told Congress this week that the risk of higher inflation has increased. He also signaled his support for a faster reduction in stimulus measures the US central bank put in place at the start of the pandemic. This stimulus has been at the heart of the stock market recovery since the start of 2020. But Powell also called the economy “very strong” ahead of Friday’s jobs data that economists polled by Reuters expect to show U.S. employers added more than half a million new hires on Friday. last month. “The markets have obviously been very concerned about the emergence of Omicron, but we are still in uncharted territory, no one really knows that,” said Aneeka Gupta, research director at ETF provider WisdomTree. “Powell’s vote of confidence in the economy has helped bring back some risk appetite.” Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at European fund manager Amundi, warned that such confidence would remain fragile as markets wavered between optimism about economic growth and a “humble reminder that the pandemic stays with us.” Measures of market volatility continued to rise on Wednesday, with the Cboe’s Vix index breaking above 30 for the first time since March. That’s above its long-term average of 20 and a signal of jerky moves in the markets. The markets, Elmgreen added, “could stay in this tug-of-war for a while, as there really isn’t a clear direction.” The chief executive of vaccine maker Moderna predicted in an interview with the Financial Times on Tuesday that existing jabs would be much less effective in fighting Omicron than previous strains of coronavirus. Later, the University of Oxford and BioNTech predicted that currently available vaccines would continue to prevent serious illness. In government debt markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond fell 0.02 percentage points on the day to 1.42%. The 30-year yield, which moves with growth and inflation expectations, fell to 1.75% at the end of the day, its lowest level since January. The two-year Treasury yield, which closely tracks interest rate expectations, fell 0.01 percentage point to 0.56%. The Stoxx 600 Index closed the European session up 1.7%, marking its strongest closing performance in nearly seven months, with widespread gains on Wednesday led by tech companies, oil producers and banks, among other sectors. <> Not covered – Markets, finance and strong opinion Robert Armstrong dissects the most important market trends and explains how the best minds on Wall Street are reacting to them. Register here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox every day of the week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e8e27b4e-805c-401b-bacd-75404120c479 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos