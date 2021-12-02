Shell release masks record year for Dutch stock market

(Bloomberg) – As Royal Dutch Shell Plc moves its headquarters out of the Netherlands, Amsterdam could fear losing some of the momentum that has made it the preeminent shopping center in mainland Europe.

He doesn’t need to worry.

This year alone, the city recorded a record number of IPOs while asserting itself as the European capital of PSPC, hosting around 40% of the 32 regions ranked this year. Meanwhile, Amsterdam’s AEX index jumped 27%, more than double the gains of the UK FTSE 100, and surpassing all other major indices on the continent.

At the heart of the rally was chip equipment giant ASML Holding NV, up 84%, the best performance among European blue chips. In fact, ASML has grown so large that the market capitalization of the Veldhoven-based company now eclipses that of US-based Intel Corp., the world’s largest manufacturer of PC processors.

Other names highlight the resurgence of Amsterdam. Adyen NV, a payment processor that handles transactions for companies like Uber Technologies Inc. and McDonalds Corp., has more than increased tenfold since its 2018 public offering and is now worth around $ 84 billion.

The flourishing of the 419-year-old Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the oldest in the world, is emblematic of the broader changes sweeping European markets, such as the digital transition – which the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated – and the post-Brexit fragmentation of the industry.

Amsterdam is insulated from Brexit, fully anchored in the European Union and offers access to a huge pool of liquidity from across the continent, said Stéphane Boujnah, CEO of Euronext NV, the exchange that operates the AEX. The post-Brexit dimension makes the attractiveness of sites based in the EU more attractive.

Shell announced on November 15 that, as part of a plan to simplify the structure of the oil giants, it would move its tax residence to the UK and move its senior executives from The Hague to London. The announcement came a year after Unilever Plc, the Anglo-Dutch owner of household products such as Omo soap and Lifebuoy, also opted to become a British-only company.

For many markets, the departure of two of these heavyweights would have been a blow, at least symbolically. But as tech-driven companies have become more prevalent on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, the situation has changed. Today, the Dutch stock exchange is dominated by semiconductor equipment manufacturers such as ASML, ASM International NV and BE Semiconductor Industries NV.

King announcements

It has also been a dynamic market for new listings. Amsterdam hosted a total of 20 IPOs in 2021, with companies raising € 10.4 billion, its highest gain on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A third comes from the SPAC listings, highlighting the Dutch city’s triumph over London, which failed to gain a foothold in the blank check market despite overhauling its rules to attract such transactions.

Amsterdam is a good example of a really good fintech hub where you see exciting new companies, said Jason Paltrowitz, director of OTC Markets, a US-based trading platform that serves as a gateway to public markets. American for international issuers.

The dethronement of London by Amsterdam this year from the number one spot in stock exchange platforms on the eastern shore of the Atlantic is considered by some to be one of the major upheavals in the industry in 2021. For others however, this simply marks a return to European equity trading in its proper place, following the UK’s departure from the continent’s single market.

Prior to this year, more than a third of all European equity transactions took place in the UK. Today, almost all of those deals have migrated to mainland Europe, according to Panagiotis Asimakopoulos, head of research at New Financial, a capital based in London. market think tank. Amsterdam was the big winner, boosted by its high quality of life, a liberal and market-oriented outlook similar to that of the UK, widespread use of English and a friendly regulatory environment, according to Asimakopoulos.

Equity trading is not an industry we have heavily focused on to attract foreign direct investment, but we welcome, guide and facilitate these companies when they contact us, said Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Victor Everhardt.

Granted, the Dutch city is not Wall Street, instead standing out for its mass of pendular cyclists, quaint canals and infamous cannabis cafes, not to mention a strict cap on bonuses. Which partly explains why other sectors of the financial industry, like investment banking, have moved to centers like Paris, Frankfurt, Dublin and Luxembourg in the post-Brexit era.

But the pandemic has had a strong impact on the industry. Back in the days before Covid-19, there was something magical, unique and special about having lawyers, traders, bankers – kinds of ecosystems – in one place, where people exchange a lot of information and then meet at the pub after the trade. hours, said Euronexts Boujnah. This concept of a single city as a single financial center in Europe is over.

Instead, Amsterdam is emerging as a primary gateway to Europe’s huge liquidity pool, just behind US Shell might not be missing for long.

