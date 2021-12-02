Why London is becoming the Jurassic Park of scholarships

The UK is not alone in falling behind. All European stock markets are more or less moribund, relatively speaking. So far, daily volumes in 2021 have averaged $ 554 billion ($ 780 billion) in the United States, $ 174 billion in China and $ 47 billion in Europe.

The largest US stocks now each trade more than the largest European markets. Apple trades $ 12 billion a day and Tesla trades $ 21 billion a day, compared to $ 8.1 billion a day on the Euronext stock exchange and the London Stock Exchange at just $ 6.1 billion.

But there are also internal reasons for the decline of the UK market. None are more special (or ridiculous) than the role of income funds, the flagship dish of the UK fund management industry.

These funds are a unique phenomenon in the UK. They favor dividends over any other type of return from a company and therefore by definition penalize growth. There is no comparable fund management industry in the world.

According to the Investment Association, of the 744 billion ($ 1.4 trillion) of equity funds that meet its criteria, about 29% is UK income or related UK strategies all companies. AI does not have a growth sector in the UK and the fund balance is mostly international.

UK income fund managers believe their mission is to protect the income of retirees (an honorable goal), but this leads them to insist that companies pay the lion’s share of their income rather than reinvesting it in the business. .

It is a form of financial decay, discouraging capital investment and stifling growth and productivity.

Last month provided an almost perfect example, with the case of Scottish and Southern Energy, in which the Marshall Waces funds have a stake of around 130 million euros. SSE’s first-half results were better than the market expected and the company also pledged to increase its capital spending to $ 12.5 billion by 2026, up from a previous spending plan of $ 7 billion. , 5 billion by 2025.

This included a 2.5-fold increase in investments in renewable energy. The increase in capital spending would be funded in part by the sale of a 25 percent minority stake in the networks business and in part by a reduced proportion of net income paid in the form of dividends.

Many analysts would expect the stock to trade as the company doubles the potential of renewables. But the stock closed down 5%.

Despite some of the best renewable wind resources on the planet, Britain has very few successful companies in this sector. SSE showed the ambition to be. Still, it received a decisive boost on the stock market. Maybe the income fund managers decided that SSE would not make an adequate return on its revolving investments? I do not think so. The investment framework for renewable investments in this country is intentionally generous.

The fall in prices may have reflected in part the SSE’s rejection of Elliott Management’s calls for a break. But I think the main driver behind the share price drop was the drop by SSE’s income managers because the dividend payout no longer met their evil fund criteria.

It’s sad to watch this, just as it is sad to hear so many growing companies how discouraged they are by the feedback they get on many of their roadshows in London.

The City of London risks becoming a sort of Jurassic Park where fund managers focus on cutting coupons rather than encouraging growth and innovation.

It is time for the income fund industry to be phased out and replaced with funds focused more on growth than dividends, on the future rather than the past.

The author is president of Marshall Wace, a multi-strategy investment manager.

Financial Time